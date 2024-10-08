The 123rd Airlift Wing successfully completed its first major graded inspection in four years during the August Unit Training Assembly here, capping a multi-day evaluation that rated its ability to deploy and operate in a contested environment.



Functions examined by the wing Inspector General included personnel processing, logistics, cargo handling, base security and off-site airlift capability. The wing’s 123rd Contingency Response Group also underwent a separate inspection in California, administered by U.S. Transportation Command, that graded its ability to establish an expeditionary aerial port while interoperating with a U.S. Army ground transportation unit.



The wing-level inspection, known as a Readiness Exercise Validation, helps leaders identify strengths and areas for improvement by observing the execution of mission-essential tasks, including the ability to operate in a degraded setting, according to Lt. Col. Scott Benningfield, wing inspector general. Findings will be used to enhance mission performance and operations across the wing.



“The intent was to shape and execute a readiness exercise that met or exceeded the scope, scale and rigor required from Air Mobility Command and to develop a realistic scenario our wing would be tasked to support,” said Col. Bruce Bancroft, wing commander. “Operating in-garrison and incorporating two downrange locations was a challenge, but it was exactly what we needed to see.



“Our incredible Airmen, the inspector general and the Wing Inspection Team did a phenomenal job aligning all of those priorities into a very successful exercise. I’m very proud of the results.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 21:39 Story ID: 482867 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing completes Readiness Exercise Validation, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.