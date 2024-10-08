USS Annapolis Returns Home to Naval Base Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 5, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam after a successful three-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, Oct. 5, 2024.



“USS Annapolis exemplifies excellence and stands as the pinnacle of our submarine force, playing a vital role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Their unwavering commitment to advancing theater security and executing operational tasks has produced outstanding results. True to their motto, 'Born Free, Hope to Die Free,' the crew of Annapolis consistently meets every challenge head-on, showcasing unparalleled operational readiness and exceptional teamwork. Bravo Zulu, team—welcome home!”



Under the command of Capt. James Tuthill, Annapolis completed missions vital to national security, bolstering operational maritime capabilities in the Pacific. During their deployment, the submarine participated in key bilateral operations with the French Navy and welcomed Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven, during a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan.



“My crew answered the call, exemplifying remarkable dedication to our mission across the Pacific,” said Tuthill. “I couldn’t be prouder of them, or the tenacity and professionalism they displayed every day at sea. Their resilience, determination, and refusal to quit when things got hard define my extraordinary team. It’s a true honor to lead such an inspiring group. They rose to every occasion.”



Commissioned on April 11, 1992, Annapolis is the fourth ship in the history of the U.S. Navy to be named for Annapolis, Maryland, home of the United States Naval Academy.



Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unmatched speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, Los Angeles-class submarines form the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 19:14 Story ID: 482862 Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Annapolis Returns Home to Naval Base Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment, by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.