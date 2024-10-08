Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDIA ADVISORY: MARINE CORPS SHOOTING TEAM REGIONAL MARKSMANSHIP COMPETITION

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Story by Maj. Hector Infante 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – Weapons Training Battalion- Quantico (WTBn-Q) is inviting you to attend this year’s annual regional marksmanship competition, hosted by the Marine Corps Shooting Team in Quantico, Virginia, going from 17 to 25 Oct. 2024.

    The Marine Corps Shooting Team (MCST) is hosting the annual regional marksmanship competition as part of the Competitive Individual Marksman Program (CIAP). The primary goal of the CIAP is to stimulate interest in marksmanship, enhance proficiency in small arms use, and refine both precision and combat marksmanship skills. These competitions provide Marines with the opportunity to hone the skills that make them effective on the battlefield and to deliver lethal force in dynamic environments.

    The regional marksmanship competitions (MCMCs) will consist of five training days over a one-week period. Events will include advanced marksmanship instruction and competitions in both individual and team rifle and pistol categories. Participants will also engage in advanced techniques for targeting and night vision device marksmanship.

    MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
    Members of the media are invited to cover two separate days of the competition:
    1. October 18, 2023, 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.
    Coverage Opportunity: Observe a practical application of the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment (IMA) and the Joint Marksmanship Assessment Package (JMAP).

    2. October 24, 2023, 8:00a.m. to 11:00a.m.
    Coverage Opportunity: Observe the Teams Rifle match competitions, including the use of Tracked Mobile Infantry Targets.

    INTERVIEWS: The Commanding Officer of WTBn-Q, Col Scott Cuomo, and his staff will be available for interviews from 8.00a.m. to 9.00a.m. on 24 Oct.

    RSVP: Media representatives planning to attend are requested to RSVP by 4:00p.m., 15 Oct. to ensure proper access and accommodations. Please send RSVPs to hector.j.infante.mil@usmc.mil.

    We look forward to your coverage of this exciting event.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:01
    Story ID: 482853
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: MARINE CORPS SHOOTING TEAM REGIONAL MARKSMANSHIP COMPETITION, by MAJ Hector Infante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download