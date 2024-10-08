MEDIA ADVISORY: MARINE CORPS SHOOTING TEAM REGIONAL MARKSMANSHIP COMPETITION

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – Weapons Training Battalion- Quantico (WTBn-Q) is inviting you to attend this year’s annual regional marksmanship competition, hosted by the Marine Corps Shooting Team in Quantico, Virginia, going from 17 to 25 Oct. 2024.



The Marine Corps Shooting Team (MCST) is hosting the annual regional marksmanship competition as part of the Competitive Individual Marksman Program (CIAP). The primary goal of the CIAP is to stimulate interest in marksmanship, enhance proficiency in small arms use, and refine both precision and combat marksmanship skills. These competitions provide Marines with the opportunity to hone the skills that make them effective on the battlefield and to deliver lethal force in dynamic environments.



The regional marksmanship competitions (MCMCs) will consist of five training days over a one-week period. Events will include advanced marksmanship instruction and competitions in both individual and team rifle and pistol categories. Participants will also engage in advanced techniques for targeting and night vision device marksmanship.



MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Members of the media are invited to cover two separate days of the competition:

1. October 18, 2023, 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.

Coverage Opportunity: Observe a practical application of the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment (IMA) and the Joint Marksmanship Assessment Package (JMAP).



2. October 24, 2023, 8:00a.m. to 11:00a.m.

Coverage Opportunity: Observe the Teams Rifle match competitions, including the use of Tracked Mobile Infantry Targets.



INTERVIEWS: The Commanding Officer of WTBn-Q, Col Scott Cuomo, and his staff will be available for interviews from 8.00a.m. to 9.00a.m. on 24 Oct.



RSVP: Media representatives planning to attend are requested to RSVP by 4:00p.m., 15 Oct. to ensure proper access and accommodations. Please send RSVPs to hector.j.infante.mil@usmc.mil.



We look forward to your coverage of this exciting event.

