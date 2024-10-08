A Mammo Moment for Breast Cancer Awareness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | With October designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | With October designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Naval Hospital Bremerton stresses the reminder that an annual mammography screening test is recommended for all women aged 40 and older. According to Courtney Pease R.T. (R)(M) ARRT, NMRTC Bremerton Radiology, Department Mammography lead technologist, a patient does not need a doctor to get a referral for a breast cancer screening appointment at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Just call [NHB’s Radiology department] Mammography, 360-475-4220, to request a breast cancer screening mammogram,” stated Pease (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

Let’s take a mammo math moment.



There are more than 60,000 women – 20 percent of active duty - in the U.S. Navy. Add another approximately 142,000 female spouses.



Factor in statistical evidence that 13 percent are at risk of developing breast cancer. For that combined total of 202,000 women, there will be 26,260 who will experience breast cancer, the most common cancer diagnosed amongst females in the U.S.



That’s one in eight.



Early detection is the key to lessening any ominous odds for all females in the equation, with a mammogram the ideal screening tool for that one in eight.



As well as the seven others.



With the Department of Defense recognizing October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities like Naval Hospital Bremerton remind all eligible patients on the importance of screening and prevention of the disease.



“Any woman over the age of 40 should be getting a mammography exam and continuing to do it every single year,” said Courtney Pease R.T. (R)(M) ARRT, NMRTC Bremerton Radiology, Department Mammography lead technologist. “And don’t skip. Because if you skip it can be harder to get back into it.”



Pease is an avowed advocate of her chosen field, readily affirming that the mammography exam – able to detect cancerous tumors – is effective in identifying any type of potential breast cancer.



The earlier the better.



“It’s important because breast cancer rates are one in eight, regardless of family history,” Pease said. “If you’re getting your mammogram done every year it will increase the chance that we find any cancer early and small, which increases the survival rate if breast cancer is found.”



According to Pease, a patient does not need a doctor to get a referral for a breast cancer screening appointment at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



“If there’s no problems, no lumps, no bumps, no pain, no concern, just call [NHB’s Radiology department] Mammography, 360-475-4220, to request a breast cancer screening mammogram,” stated Pease. “If there are no problems, the patient is of age, and everything in their prior record looks good to go, we can get them scheduled.”



The actual mammography exam – available for all active duty, retirees and dependents - takes about 10 minutes. Yet Pease notes that even before the actual mammogram, every female should take the time for a self-exam.



“There are prominent breast radiologists in the field who recommend personal monthly checking. So, you’re in the shower. Do a quick little run through, see if you feel any lumps, bumps, anything thing of concern. If there looks or feels to be anything out of the normal, bring it up to your primary care doctor, then they can place a referral if diagnostic imaging is required,” recommended Pease.



The risk of getting breast cancer increases as a woman ages. Research has found that cancers discovered during early mammogram screening exams are often smaller in size and more likely to be confined to the breast. When considering the two factors - the size and likelihood of spread - the importance of early detection becomes obvious.



“It’s not as terrible as some think it is. It is uncomfortable. Not getting around that. But we work together, the patient and I, to make it tolerable,” explained Pease. “It’s not the easiest thing in the world and most would rather not be here, but when you’re done, you get peace of mind for your health. So it’s worth it. It’s like going to the dentist. No one wants to go and be told they got cavities. But then you go and you find out you don’t have cavities, it’s way better. We go for our peace of mind.”



Although there is no definitive explanation what causes a case of breast cancer, what is known is that screening exams, increased awareness, and improved state-of-the-art quality in mammography treatment is critical to early detection and diagnosis.