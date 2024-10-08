NAWCWD Team Delivers F-35 MDF in Record Time

Photo By Capt. Charles Allen | PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 4, 2022) Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 launch and...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Charles Allen | PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 4, 2022) Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 launch and recover F-35C as they work to renew their carrier qualifications onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as they prepare to deploy alongside the Navy as an integrated part of Carrier Strike Group 3. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations-from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Charles Allen/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division team delivered a crucial mission data file ahead of schedule, significantly accelerating the normal production timeline to support Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).



The NAWCWD team provided a comprehensive mission data file, essential for F-35 Lightning II operations. This file offers intelligence updates and design enhancements that enable pilots to identify and counter threats in specific operational environments. The update incorporated more than 100 intelligence changes and multiple design improvements, significantly enhancing the aircraft's survivability and lethality.



Under normal circumstances, this production process would require a much longer timeline. However, when the Abraham Lincoln and VMFA-314 were ordered from the U.S. 7th Fleet to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, the NAWCWD team acted quickly. In collaboration with Air Force partners, they expedited the process and completed the task in record time. This ensured the squadron's readiness in theater.



“Our team cut days off our timeline to release the data in support of theater priorities,” said Cmdr. Alexander Sandroni, commanding officer of the 513th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base. “The scope and thoroughness of the update, combined with our accelerated timeline, highlighted the importance of open communication and adapting dynamically to the needs of our customers.”



Through close collaboration across multiple disciplines — intelligence experts, engineers, testers, and data analysts — the team overcame technical challenges and compressed the production timeline by half. Their coordinated efforts were critical to enabling Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations and ensuring the mission data file's timely delivery in support of joint operations in theater.



Rear Adm. Keith A. Hash, commander of NAWCWD, praised the team’s quick response and focus on the mission — getting capabilities to the warfighter when they need them.



“We rely on our dedicated, engaged, mission-focused team to deliver critical and relevant capabilities that provide our fighters a decisive advantage,” Hash said. “Pulling together, finding a way to accelerate this delivery, and seeing it through to the end is just one example of how this team continues to give our nation’s defenders the very best today, tomorrow, and into the future.”



The team also overcame several technical challenges, ensuring rigorous testing and validation of the MDF. Their commitment to delivering high-quality, operationally-ready solutions contributed to the F-35’s enhanced capabilities and operational readiness.



“The dedication, technical expertise, and commitment of our team were evident every step of the way,” Sandroni added. “They showed how much we can accomplish when we come together with a shared mission.”



The timely delivery underscores NAWCWD’s essential role in providing innovative solutions and fleet support, enabling the Navy to stay ahead in a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive global environment.