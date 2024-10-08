NY National Guard sends troops to aid Florida Guard

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat team board a C-17 Globemaster III from the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing as they head to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center near Jacksonville, Florida to support the Florida National Guard response to Hurricane Milton’s landfall. The troops are being dispatched to assist Florida at the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Dylan McCrink) see less | View Image Page

SYRACUSE, New York --The New York National Guard dispatched 65 Soldiers and Airmen to Florida on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to assist the Florida National Guard when it responds to the landfall of Hurricane Milton.



“As hurricanes wreak devastation along much of the Southeastern United States, we are stepping up to support response efforts for those in need,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “I am deploying the New York National Guard to protect Floridians in the path of Hurricane Milton — offering resources, assistance, and standing united with our neighbors in this time of crisis.”



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, praised the Guard Soldiers and Airmen for their quick response.



“At the direction of Governor Hochul, the New York National Guard is ready to support our fellow citizens in Florida, as Hurricane Milton heads for their state. Our Soldiers and Airmen are amazing in the way they respond on very short notice,” Shields said.



“I could not be prouder of their dedication and professionalism. They continue to make a difference in people’s lives every day. At the same time, the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen we have already deployed are continuing their support of the response effort in North Carolina,” he added.



The New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed 41 Soldiers and 10 Humvees to provide general purpose forces. The Soldiers flew out of Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse on board a C-17 Globemaster III airlifter operated by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing.



The 105th aircraft, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, made two trips to move the Soldiers and vehicles.



Twenty-four pararescue Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing at Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, departed early on the morning of October 9 on board one of the wing’s HC-130J search and rescue aircraft and in a truck convoy.



The Airmen are all trained EMTs and are also skilled at search and rescue operations. They are deploying with watercraft to assist in flooded areas.



The Soldiers and Airmen were heading to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, where they would wait until the hurricane passed to the south.

Meanwhile, 48 New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers continued operations in support of the North Carolina National Guard.



Sixteen aviation Soldiers assigned to B Company of the 3rd Battalion 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Rochester, wrapped up a nine-day deployment and headed back to New York on October 9.



The Soldiers transported over 99 tons of vital supplies ranging from basic food and water to generators and hay for livestock on board their three CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters.



The Soldiers also conducted in-field repairs to keep one of the aircraft operating.



Twelve Airmen from the 107th Attack Wing’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team deployed on October 1. The unit is trained to help locate the remains of people killed during disasters and respectfully deal with them.



The 12 Airmen operated in Burnsville in support of medical examiners in the region.



Twenty engineers from the New York Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Battalion initially deployed to South Carolina on October 3.

However, the South Carolina National Guard determined that North Carolina had more need, and the Soldiers were not slated to move into North Carolina.



The engineers brought 17 units of heavy equipment ranging from front- end loaders to dump trucks. They specialize in road building and repair.