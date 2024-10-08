Fisher Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Matthew Fisher graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Matthew Fisher graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 10, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Matthew Fisher graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 10, 2024.



Fisher, from Spokane Valley, Washington, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to grow personally and professionally.



“I was in the JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) in high school and was heavily influenced by my time there,” Fisher said. “My brother is also an air traffic controller in the Navy, and I got a lot of information about the military from him. After experiencing the military model and hearing all of the things the military is able to offer, I knew it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up. In a lot of ways, I feel like I was made for the Navy, and now that I’ve joined, I’m confident that I will become the best version of myself.”



Fisher, 18, graduated from University High School, where he was a member of the jazz band and the JROTC, and was a three-state champion in solo exhibition drill his senior year.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Fisher is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Fisher, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Winning the award is an honor,” says Fisher. “My entire division is full of motivated individuals, so for me to win and be able to represent them is a big deal. I wasn’t expecting to be recognized, and to have others notice how hard I worked to be better each day shows that it pays off. I know that if I can keep a positive attitude in training school and beyond that I will continue to accomplish great things. I’ve set a standard for myself and now I know that excellence is attainable. I want to be an asset for the fleet, and I will continue striving to do so.”



Fisher’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Construction Mechanic (CMC) Mark Paystrup, Naval Aircrewman Operator 1st Class (AWO1) Eva Simpson and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class (AO1) Brady Ching, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“All three of my RDCs motivated me to be better every day,” he said. “Before the Navy I didn’t have a lot of goals for myself. This changed when my RDCs saw how much potential I had, and they made me realize that success has a lot to do with attitude and setting a standard for yourself. Without them and all the things I was able to learn from them during training, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Though they weren’t easy on our division, I am appreciative of everything they’ve given to me.”



Additionally, Fisher said his family helped push him to success.



“I called my brother every time we got a phone call,” says Fisher. “Hearing how proud he was of me gave me that encouragement that I needed. It helped to know that he had gone through similar hardships, and I was able to relate to him. He was always a role model for me growing up and making him proud by following in his footsteps is rewarding.”



Fisher said his biggest challenge was being separated from his family for an extended period.



“My fiancée, parents, and siblings are the people I’m used to reaching out to when I need something,” he said. “Not being able to call or talk to them every day was difficult. Of course, it helped to receive letters from them and know how much they supported me. Whenever I thought about quitting, I thought about home and all the people who were relying on me to succeed. My goal in life is to be able to provide for my family, so whatever hardships there were, I tried to keep in mind that it was part of the process of becoming a Sailor.”



After graduation, Fisher will attend Electronics Technician (ET) “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, where he will learn the basics of communications software and hardware, which include satellite communication, transmitters/receivers, and radar.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.