Navy Announces October 22 Public Meeting and Public Comment Period for Closeout of Fallbrook Base Munitions Site Cleanup

FALLBROOK, Calif. The Department of the Navy is announcing a public meeting and a public review and comment period for the Proposed Plan to close out a munitions disposal site at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Fallbrook, California.



The munitions disposal site, known as Site UXO 4, is approximately 6.3 acres in size and is located within the central portion of the base. The site is not accessible to the public.



Site UXO 4 was reportedly used from 1942 to 1978 as a burial area for packing materials and practice munitions within Detachment Fallbrook. Disposed materials included practice rifle grenades and scrap metal.



Multiple site investigations have been completed to evaluate potential threats to human health and the environment. The investigations concluded that only inert practice munitions with no explosives hazard were located at the site.



All metal items that could be munitions or munitions-related have been removed from the site. Soil sampling results indicate that there are no residual chemical impacts.



Based on the results of the investigations and removals, no further action is recommended for MRP Site UXO4. The Proposed Plan documenting the Navy’s investigations and closeout recommendation is available for review at www.navfac.navy.mil/FallbrookNWS.



The Navy will accept public comments on the plan during a 30-day comment period from October 8 through November 7, 2024. Written comments should be postmarked no later than November 7 and mailed to Mr. Anthony Konzen, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, 750 Pacific Highway, 11th Floor, San Diego, California 92132. Emailed comments may be submitted to navfac_sw-det-fallbrook_rpm@us.navy.mil.



A public meeting to discuss the plan will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in the community of Fallbrook. Subject matter experts will also be available to answer any questions.



For more information please contact the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Public Affairs Office at (562) 626-7215.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:33 Story ID: 482838 Location: FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Announces October 22 Public Meeting and Public Comment Period for Closeout of Fallbrook Base Munitions Site Cleanup, by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.