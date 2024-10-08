21 ATF, 21 CABS bring evolution of airpower to Dyess

The 21st Air Task Force (ATF) hosted an assumption of command ceremony Oct. 8th at Dyess.



Dyess is one of six Air Force installations, and the only Air Force Global Strike Command base, to be chosen to receive an ATF command element during the Air Force’s ATF Units of Action pilot program. Air Task Forces are led by a Command Echelon, a 44-person A-Staff, and a smaller Special Staff. Approximately 60 people make up this team, directing the Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS) and any Mission Generation Force Elements (MGFEs) as well as Mission Sustainment Teams (MSTs) that will perform the sustainment and warfighting functions of the ATF.



“An ATF is a Unit of Action,” said Col. Thomas Walsh, 21st ATF commander. “What it means to an Airman is that it's a team of teams that train together over the Air Force Force Generation Cycle for wartime tasks. Change is hard and the Air Force wants to continue drawing the lessons and analysis from expeditionary forces. Add to that, lessons and analysis from the ATF, which generate in a slightly different way. We’re still training for wartime tasks, but we are training more together and that’s the distinction between the ATF and the current Expeditionary Air Base.”



Along with integrating the 21st ATF, the 21st Combat Air Base Squadron will be stood up at Dyess as part of the pilot program. The 21st CABS will serve as the 21st ATF’s primary base operations support element.

“The 21st CABS has the responsibility to integrate the functions that you would normally see within a mission support group along with airfield operations, munitions and medical to become the unit of action,” said Lt. Col. Nathaniel White, 21st CABS commander. “The challenge that exists is that not all of the personnel that will be part of the 21st CABS reside at Dyess. Only 150 personnel will come from Dyess and then 81 people from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Additionally, 28 medical personnel will be sourced from other installations, not yet identified, bringing our total footprint for the CABS to 259.”



Together, the 21st ATF and 21st CABS will train and prepare to execute Agile Combat Employment to further the evolution of airpower in deployed locations world-wide.



“We've always evolved when the situation is called for, whether that's been the creation of a novel scheme of maneuver, like what we refer as island hopping in World War II, or the creation of cutting edge never-seen-before technologies like stealth technologies,” said Walsh. “We've always evolved to meet the challenge of the day. Right now, the challenge of the day is very clearly laid out in our National Defense Strategy. So, it's time to evolve again.”



Each Airman assigned to the ATF and CABS will complete the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) Cycle which consists of the reset, prepare, certify and available to commit phases. Within each phase, there are different levels of individual, team and unit training, along with a certifying event and then culminating with a six-month deployment. The AFFORGEN Cycle ensures individuals, teams and the unit have ample time to complete necessary training while learning to work together before leaving for deployment.



Utilization of AFFORGEN not only gets Airmen the proper training they need in a timely manner but also gets them ready to support the rapidly evolving demands of Great Power Competition. In early 2024, The Department of the Air Force released plans to reshape, refocus and reoptimize Air Force and Space units to continue dominance in their missions. This revitalization will allow both Air and Spaces Forces the ability to deter U.S. adversaries and prevail during the Great Power Competition.



The DAF’s Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition consists of the following: Develop People, Generate Readiness, Project Power and Develop Capabilities as four core areas of development.



“The ATF has a role to play in each of the four core areas of development,” said Walsh. “For example, with respect to developing people, Airmen will train, perhaps outside of their core functional area, to be able to do any number of tasks in an operational environment. In terms of generating readiness, the Airmen will participate in large-scale global exercises so we can experiment with new capabilities allowing us to practice and train in scenarios that are increasingly complex and dynamic.”



Although the ATF and CABS units are new to the Air Force, change and flexibility has always been a part of how the Air Force operates. This ability to make positive change in how units train and operate, gives the DAF the advantage in an era of Great Power Competition.



“These kinds of changes are in our nature,” said Walsh. “A key to air power is its flexibility. We have always adapted to meet the challenges of the day and to preserve our advantage, not just as a service, but as a military for our nation. This time is no different. We understand change brings uncertainty, anxiety, stress and a lot of questions and that's okay. As our motto states, we thrive in chaos. Change is a team sport, and the only way we’ll be successful is if we work together. Dyess is leading the way with the ATF and CABS.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:19 Story ID: 482835 Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21 ATF, 21 CABS bring evolution of airpower to Dyess, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.