Peterson Space Force Base hosts Dr. Ravi Chaudhary

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations, and environment, visited Peterson Space Force Base on Oct. 3, 2024.

Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs and budgets to meet Air Force energy, installations, environment, safety and occupational health objectives.

"The men and women serving at Peterson are ready to deliver for the nation, but we must provide them with resilient infrastructure and quality of life befitting their service," said Chaudhary. "Increasing power redundancy and connectivity takes on an amplified role at Space Force installations, which could prove to be the margin of victory in Great Power Competition."

During his visit, Chaudhary toured Peterson Space Force Base’s unaccompanied housing dormitories, where he received a briefing of the installation’s dorm master plan and quality of life improvements for dorm residents. While touring the dorms, Chaudhary met with Spc. 3 Frederica-Portia Serwaah, who hails from Ghana. Chaudhary was so impressed with her professionalism that he commended her on the spot with a coin for excellence.

“I continue to be inspired by the selfless dedication of our Guardians. They prove daily that they are the very best and brightest in our nation, and they fill me with optimism for our future every time we interact,” said Chaudhary.

After his tour of the dormitories, Chaudhary was given a tour of the installation where SBD 1 leadership and 21st Civil Engineer Squadron discussed challenges they’re facing with supporting the growing USSF missions, highlighting facility space needs and infrastructure requirements.

“Chaudhary’s visit to SBD 1 is paramount in sharing our programs and challenges so we may continually improve quality of life for Airmen and Guardians not only here, but at each of the seven locations we support,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin McMahon, Space Base Delta 1 vice commander. “The SBD 1 base support mission is vital to the care and wellbeing of service members and their families who live and work here, and one we take very seriously.”

Chaudhary visit concluded with a roundtable discussion with residents from the privatized housing community. The primary focus of discussion was on electric vehicle charging policies and programs for residents who own electric vehicles.

“We’re grateful for his time and look forward to working with his office as we provide world-class infrastructure and base support to enable global Space Force mission Deltas,” McMahon said.

