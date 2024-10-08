Honoring the Stars and Stripes: NSA Philadelphia Hosts Dignified Flag Disposal Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — “Ma’am, these flags have become unserviceable in a worthy cause. I recommend that they be honorably retired from further service and that they be fittingly destroyed,” said Chief Petty Officer Justin Wilson, Chief Master at Arms at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Philadelphia.



On Tuesday, Oct. 8, personnel gathered at the installation ball fields for a Dignified Flag Disposal Ceremony. “The United States Flag Code states, ‘The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,’” said NSA Philadelphia Command Senior Chief Scott Reed during the ceremony.



As fall leaves swirled in the distance and the scent of smoke rose in the air, members of the NSA Philadelphia Honor Guard executed hand salutes, facing movements, and laid flags into the flames. Two burn pits were prepared to receive the many bags of unserviceable American flags collected from across the installation. Receptacles, once mailboxes, now serve as designated drop-off locations for proper flag disposal. The flags varied in size, from small ones that fit in the palm of a hand to larger flags, including one that flew at NSA Mechanicsburg’s headquarters building. All were ready for honorable retirement, and the ceremony provided a dignified farewell.



“As you lay the flag to rest, think about all of the people that she represents. Think about the ideals our nation was built upon. Think about the truths that we hold to be self-evident. Think about those who have gone before us and risked their lives, and why we risk our lives today,” Reed continued.



Onlookers participated in the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the ceremony, and bore witness to importance of the ritual in reflective silence. Some brought flags from their homes or neighbors' homes to be disposed of in the fires. During the ceremony, two flags were symbolically laid on the fire, while the remaining flags were respectfully disposed of afterward by base personnel.



In moments, the two flags were consumed by the flames.



The ceremony, solemn and succinct, concluded with remarks from Capt. Johnetta C. Thomas, NSA Philadelphia’s commanding officer: “As each of us offers service to country, we all must depart when our service is complete, and so must old flags be retired after they have so nobly served... May the flag ever fly aloft over the United States of America to comfort the dispossessed, defend the weak, and warn the tyrant. May it ever flutter in peace, shouting the message of liberty and freedom.”

