Jacksonville Native Promoted to Sergeant First Class

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Staff Sergeant Christopher Browning, a Jacksonville, Illinois native, was promoted to Sergeant First Class on Oct. 2 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Surrounded by a close group of friends and colleagues, his promotion ceremony highlighted his 18-year career and the impact he has made on those around him.



“His family is extremely important to him,” said Maj. Andrew Trine, the Deputy Surface Maintenance Manager for the Illinois Army National Guard. “He didn’t want to have a big formal promotion ceremony but wanted to ensure his family was present.”



“I wanted to celebrate this special moment with my daughter, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Harris, while she is in between changing duty locations from Italy to Hawaii,” Browning said.



Browning enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in September 2006 and has completed two overseas deployments. He deployed with the 1244th Transportation Company to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation New Dawn from October 2010 to September 2011 and again with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) to Iraq and Kuwait from May 2020 to January 2021 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

He has held various military and technician assignments throughout his career. His current military assignment is as a maintenance control non-commissioned officer with the 232nd CSSB.



“I want to first and foremost thank God,” said Browning. “I’m also extremely grateful for my family and everyone who came out today to celebrate this moment with me. You all have had a tremendous impact on my career.”



Browning currently resides in New Berlin with his wife, Sheri, and two of his children, Christopher and Kayle.

