MACH Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Splash of Pink

October at Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) kicked off with a vibrant display of pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sharon Solomon, a longtime advocate for annual mammograms and MACH’s Volunteer Coordinator, spearheaded the celebration. Having worked in mammography for seven years, Sharon is passionate about spreading the message of early detection and ensuring women prioritize their health.



Sharon took her advocacy to new heights this year, arranging for the hospital’s front fountain to be dyed pink. “It's a visual reminder of the importance of breast cancer awareness,” she said.



The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which Colonel John Taylor addressed the crowd, stressing the crucial role of early detection in saving lives. “Mammograms save lives. Getting yours annually can make all the difference,” Taylor shared.



MACH’s celebration doesn’t stop there. Throughout October, events are planned to keep breast cancer awareness at the forefront. One of the most anticipated is "Pink Out" day, where hospital staff wear pink to show solidarity. The day will also include a hospital-wide walk and a group photo highlighting the MACH family's strength and unity.



Another initiative includes informative booths, where volunteers will provide educational materials about breast cancer prevention and the importance of regular screenings. These efforts aim to spark conversations about health, encourage women to schedule their annual mammograms and remind everyone that early detection can be lifesaving.



MACH performs more than 4,000 mammograms annually, underscoring its commitment to supporting early detection efforts and promoting women’s health. By raising awareness throughout October, MACH is taking steps to empower its community to take charge of their health, providing both support and education to those affected by breast cancer. It’s more than a celebration—it's a commitment to promoting health and saving lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:12 Story ID: 482828 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MACH Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Splash of Pink, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.