Joint Task Force-North Carolina, 82nd Airborne Division Join Hands

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina- Soldiers and Airmen from Joint Task Force-North Carolina and 82nd Airborne Division have joined forces to increase relief in western North Carolina after Tropical Storm Helene.



While atypical for active-duty to augment The National Guard in this way, the 82nd Airborne Division has provided vital personnel as well as seven additional Chinooks for commodity transport; Increasing the reach and impact of all members of JTF-NC.



The service members from all components involved are ready to restore Western North Carolina to the place it once was.



“Help is on the way”, said Spc. Aaron Hunt, a soldier with Delta Company, 236 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We are doing day and night operations all the time and will be here as long as they need us.”



Soldiers from the 82nd express the same sentiments, many of them never experiencing State Active Duty operations.



“It's a horrible thing that happened”, said Staff Sgt. Antonio Stafford, a soldier with Delta Company 382, 82nd Airborne Division. “ We will do everything that we can to accommodate and it's one of the proudest things you can do as an American.”



JTF-NC will continue to support Tropical Storm Helene relief by way of rescues, commodity drops, and the rebuilding of infrastructure, in the hardest hit areas of North Carolina.

