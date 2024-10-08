Filling the Gap: National Guardsman steps up during Tropical Storm Helene Relief

HICKORY, North Carolina - U.S. Army Pfc. Stephanie Key is a North Carolina National Guardsmen currently serving on State Active Duty for Tropical Storm Helene relief. Originally from Columbus, Georgia, she joined the NCNG in 2022 and is a fueler in India Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. Key volunteered for SAD, ready to support her state and the citizens affected by Hurricane Helene.



Key’s grandfather was a Vietnam Veteran and she says that he inspired her to serve her country.



“Something he always taught me was if you could lend a hand, lend it”, said Key. “The state that I live in needs my help and that's what I’m going to do.”



Initially, Pfc. Key was assigned twenty-four hour fuel duty in Hickory, North Carolina. The NCNG had set up multiple locations around the state to dispatch soldiers, and her mission was to refuel military vehicles coming in and out of her hub. When she arrived on Sept. 27 she began her mission but soon identified a gap; with such a large influx of soldiers coming in and out of her hub, tracking them was becoming extremely difficult with the limited personnel available. At first, NC Emergency Management was handling the logistics but they were unfamiliar with the military protocols that the NCNG follows, making it difficult to take care of soldiers and enhance their readiness ahead of their missions.



Key stepped in, becoming one of the most important personnel managers in the Western Branch of Joint Task Force North Carolina, a position that typically calls for a senior noncommissioned officer. Keys provides lodging accommodations, including the cleanliness of the rooms, confirms the numbers for meal reservations, and conducts the in processing, and out processing for 100 to 120 soldiers a day. All while still providing fuel when necessary.



Key believes her newly adopted role is essential to soldier readiness during such an unprecedented time.



“If the Soldiers don't have fuel, don't have the energy, don't have the proper sleep, they can't go out and fight the fight to help these people.”, explained Key.



Brigadier General Wes Morrison, Dual Commander for Joint Task Force -North Carolina, immediately wanted to honor Keys after learning of her commitment and sacrifice. On October 3, 2024, Morrison awarded Keys the North Carolina Achievement medal.



As of October 8, 2024, the North Carolina National Guard has delivered 3,882 tons of commodities to affected areas, cleared 1060 obstacles, and has cleared 2,000 routes.



Pfc. Key is proud of the support she has been able to give the citizens of North Carolina affected by Tropical Storm Helene and will do whatever it takes to continue to support them.



“ It's not the end of the fight,” said Key. “But that's what we're here for, to give them the support they need.”

