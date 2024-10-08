Fire Prevention Week 2024: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz emphasizes vital role of smoke alarms

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Fire Prevention Week is observed every year during the week of October 9, in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire which ignited on Oct. 8, 1871, and resulted in devastating damages. Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been at the forefront of promoting this important public awareness campaign.
This year’s theme is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™.”
During Fire Prevention week, first responders concentrate on enforcing the critical role of smoke alarms in fire safety and prevention, engaging with the community to provide essential information about the proper use and maintenance of smoke alarms, as well as share vital safety tips to help individuals protect themselves and those around them.
In support of National Fire Prevention Week, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency Services DES is organizing a range of activities such as videos, open houses at fire stations, evacuation drills, school visits, information booths, and announcements on AFN Kaiserslautern.
“Some of the most common cause of fires in the home are cooking-related incidents, whether they are attended or unattended,” said Robert Womble Jr., deputy fire chief of the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “While smoke alarms cannot prevent fires from starting, they are essential for detecting smoke and alerting occupants to potential danger.”
To ensure that smoke alarms function effectively and can reliably detect smoke and fire, it is crucial for individuals to understand the proper maintenance practices associated with these devices.
“Smoke alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every 10 years,” said Womble.
In addition to performing monthly tests and changing the batteries as needed, occupants should refrain from tampering with the smoke alarms.
“For optimal safety, it is recommended to invest in sealed Lithium-Ion battery detectors that come with a 10-year lifespan,” said Womble. “These alarms are designed with sealed batteries, meaning that users cannot change the batteries themselves.”
This feature encourages timely replacement of the entire unit, ensuring that the smoke alarm remains effective throughout its operational life. According to Womble, following these guidelines can greatly enhance fire safety measures and help people protect their homes and loved ones.
He also highlighted the importance of installing smoke alarms in multiple locations within a home to ensure safety. Specifically, smoke alarms should be placed in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area such as hallways, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
“In accordance with German law, all rented homes and apartments, regardless of the tenants' nationality, must be equipped with functioning smoke alarms. It is the landlords' responsibility to install, test, and maintain these devices to ensure safety,” Womble said.
The garrison is still offering several opportunities for those interested in learning more about fire prevention. Please come out and join our firefighters at the following locations:
KAISERSLAUTERN
October 10:
• Fire Drill and briefing – 9 a.m. to noon at SATCOM Community Centers
• Demonstration Smoke Detectors – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks DFAC
• Fire Extinguisher hands-on training – 10 a.m. to noon at Panzer Kaserne
October 11:
• Fire Extinguisher hands-on training – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Landstuhl CDC
• Fire Drill and briefing/Fire Extinguisher hands-on training – 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the
• Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) Fitness Center
• Fire Drill and briefing/Fire Extinguisher hands-on training – 11 a.m. to non at the LRMC Post Office
GERMERSHEIM
• Open Fire House – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Germersheim Fire Station
• Additional BMEC class – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Baltic River Detachment
October 11:
• Open Fire House – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Germersheim Fire Station
• Fire Extinguisher hands-on training – 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (several units)
MANNHEIM
October 10:
• Open Fire House – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coleman Fire Station
October 11:
• Open Fire House – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coleman Fire Station
BAUMHOLDER
October 10:
• Open Fire House – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baumholder Fire Station
• Truck Display + Sparky – 9 to 10 a.m. at the Baumholder CDC
• Sparky Visit – 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Clinic Kaserne
• Information Booth – 1 to 2 p.m. at the Java Cafe
October 11:
• Open Fire House – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baumholder Fire Station
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.
