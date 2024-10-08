NAVSUP WSS International Programs Office Team Returns Following Multiple Engagements in Japan

Courtesy Photo | A team from the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support international...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team from the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support international programs office conducted a six-day engagement in Japan in September 2024. Pictured are Maj. Gen. Toshihiko Hirose, commanding general of the 1st Helicopter Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Capt. Albert Sonon of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support. see less | View Image Page

Four members from the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support international programs office recently returned following a six-day trip to Japan.



Preparation for the visit began months in advance, involving close coordination with both the Navy International Program Office and Mutual Defense Assistance Office.



“Japan is one of our most important allies in the Asia-Pacific,” said Capt. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP WSS international programs director. “It is essential that we continue to work together to leverage our capabilities and build up supply chain resilience.”



In addition to meeting with key defense leaders, the team visited multiple U.S. and Japanese sites in Yokosuka and Sasebo, and participated in an industry day event in Tokyo Sept. 26 and 27.



The working group events provided the team with a deeper understanding of the capability of Japanese defense industry, the status of mutual programs related to E-2C/D, V-22, AEGIS, and LCAC weapon systems, and areas the U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces can continue to collaborate.



The engagements follow a series of high-level earlier engagements in the year. In April, the first Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition, and Sustainment Forum was held between the U.S. and Japan, with the purpose of providing greater U.S.-Japan defense industrial cooperation and accelerating opportunities for co-development, co-production, and co-sustainment.



“This is my third visit to Japan this year,” said Jason Maki, NAVSUP WSS country program director. “There’s simply no substitute for the value of a relationship, and the ability to hear from our allies, colleagues, and partners directly.”



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.