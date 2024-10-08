Military Spotlight: LS2 AW Brendan Craig – Impactful Contributions to Ventura Operations and RIMPAC 2024

by Lt. Kadeem Adams, NAVSUP FLC San Diego



Ventura County, Calif. - In a fast-paced business environment where efficiency and accuracy are critical, outstanding transportation management can be the key to a smooth operation. LS2 Brendan Craig, Transportation Assistant at the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) stationed at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), LS2 Craig consistently adopts a proactive approach supporting this. He supports operational readiness by ensuring his department adheres to transportation regulations and deadlines, effectively meeting customer demands and avoiding delays.



LS2 Craig’s efforts significantly enhance Navy operational readiness by streamlining shipping processes to ensure optimized shipping and logistics operations. LS2 Craig’s expertise significantly contributed to successfully executing high-volume transportation tasks; he managed 1,465 shipments that included high-priority requisitions, controlled, and hazardous materials transfers valued at over $1.2 million.



He works closely with NAVSUP FLCSD, the Aviation Support Detachment, and various squadrons to ensure accurate tracking and management of transportation activities. He coordinates with freight forwarders to provide essential vendor shipping details and obtain real-time shipping updates. LS2 Craig meticulously monitors supply, equipment, and product quantities, optimizing inventory levels. He also works closely with customers to integrate processes and resolve issues, improving service and operational smoothness.



LS2 Craig is skilled in evaluating potential risks within the supply chain, developing contingency plans to address possible disruptions, and managing package transfers, including bills of lading, delivery receipts, packing lists, and load tags. His ability to handle high volumes of paperwork and resolve invoicing and shipping problems demonstrates his commitment to efficient logistics operations.



His proactive approach to verifying transactions, product orders, shipping dates, and entering information into databases ensures accuracy and timely processing. LS2 Craig’s efforts to streamline office operations through automation, manage client communications, and maintain compliance with transportation regulations underscore his dedication to operational excellence.



LS2 Craig was pivotal in support of this year’s RIMPAC exercise by providing his technical expertise to the First Naval Construction Regiment. His careful and timely approach facilitated the swift shipping of 24 Civil Engineer Support Equipment units and 48 intermodal containers containing support materials, directly contributing to RIMPAC’s success.



LS2 Craig’s efforts have earned praise for outstanding customer service, enhancing the NBVC site’s operational readiness and efficiency.

