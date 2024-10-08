Martin Minute, Episode 9

The Martin Minute Script



[Opening Music/Intro]



Anchor (Jeseka Taylor):

"Hello and welcome to The Martin Minute, your weekly update on everything happening here at Martin Army Community Hospital. I’m Jeseka Taylor, bringing you the latest news and events. Let's jump right in!"



[High Five Segment]



Jeseka:

"This week, we want to give a big 'High Five' to some incredible members of our team! A special shoutout goes to Tiffany Biser, Tonia Edmonds, and Nicole Gaylor, as well as the Physical Therapy Clinic’s amazing Front Desk Staff—Tee, Trish, and Chris! You have been recognized by patients and peers alike for your outstanding service and for representing Martin Army Community Hospital in the best possible light. We thank you for your hard work and dedication! High fives all around!"



[Upcoming Events]



Jeseka:

"Now, for some important upcoming events you need to know about. The old Martin Army Community Hospital building, which was built way back in 1953, is scheduled to have its tower demolished any day now. Demolition is expected to continue from mid-September until mid-October. If you happen to catch the tower falling on video or in photos, be sure to send those to the Public Affairs Office. We'd love to share those moments with the community!"



Jeseka:

"Next up, mark your calendars for LTC Summers’ Promotion Ceremony to Colonel, scheduled for 1230 hours on 1 October 2024. The ceremony will take place in the Amphitheater located behind the hospital, and everyone is invited to join in this special occasion. Come out and show your support!"



Jeseka:

"A quick heads-up regarding the Refill Pharmacy at the Exchange Mall: it will be closed on Saturday, 21 September 2024, for some required maintenance. But don’t worry—it will be back open on Monday, 23 September, with normal business hours. So, plan ahead for your medication refills!"



[September: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month]



Jeseka:

"Finally, as we wrap up, it's important to recognize that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This month, we take the time to raise awareness, encourage open conversations, and remind everyone that help is always available. Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility—let’s continue to support each other, check in on our friends and colleagues, and break the stigma surrounding mental health. Together, we can make a difference."



[Closing]



Jeseka:

"That’s all for this week’s edition of The Martin Minute! Thank you for tuning in, and we’ll see you next week for more news and updates. Have a great week, everyone!"

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:17 Story ID: 482807 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Minute, Episode 9, by Ronald Mooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.