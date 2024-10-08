KC-135 Maintenance: A Family Business 

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – From the outskirts of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the heart of U.S. Central Command, a father-son duo worked hand-in-hand to enable air refueling operations that contribute to peace and security throughout the region.



Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Kuspa serves as the senior enlisted leader of maintenance for the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. His son, Airman 1st Class Joshua Kuspa, is a 91st EARS crew chief. Both are deployed from the 128th Air Refueling Squadron, based at Wisconsin's General Mitchell Field.



At their home station, a small civilian-run airport in southern Milwaukee, Matthew leads a tight-knit crew of Air National Guard members. There, they maintain the KC-135 Stratotanker in support of training sorties and routine operations across the U.S. Now, deployed under the 91st EARS, their mission has shifted to supporting real-world refueling operations in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility.



With more than 33 years of service, Matthew tries to use those years of service to impart his knowledge on to every service member who crosses his path, but with Joshua, that role carries an even deeper meaning. Joshua joined the Air Force two years ago, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him, continuing a unique family legacy of service.



“I’ve worked with the KC-135 for my entire career and now my son does, too,” said Matthew. “It’s awesome to share that connection with him, the same connection I had with my father. He worked on the KC-135 by the time he retired, and he was my inspiration to join. I like to think I helped inspire my son, too.”



Now deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR, the father-son duo are combining three generations of air refueling expertise. Together, they are ensuring the 60-year-old airframe remains a vital component of U.S. global operations for years to come.



For Joshua, the deployment is an introduction to the Air Force lifestyle. Over the past few months, he’s faced the challenge of maintaining aircraft in extreme heat, learning how to repair, launch, and recover them under conditions he’d never experienced back in Wisconsin.



“Being out here for my first deployment is really exciting,” Joshua said. “At the end of the day, I can turn on the news and see the impact of the work we’re doing. Knowing I played a part in that—it’s an incredible feeling.”



For Matthew, this fourth deployment to the USCENTCOM AOR offers a chance to pass down his experience, not only to his son but also to the next generation of maintainers. One of the most important lessons he teaches his junior enlisted Airmen is the value of independence.



“When the rubber hits the runway, it’s the crew chiefs who make it happen,” Matthew said. “Their ability to do it quickly and effectively is crucial to mission success. As the SEL, it’s my responsibility to ensure these Airmen are prepared, giving them the time and space to learn and grow. That’s especially important for Joshua, as both a father and a mentor.”



As a father, Matthew is ready to help his son overcome the obstacles of deployed life, but as his unit’s SEL he has an obligation to provide a space for his Airmen to learn from their mistakes.



“I’m there for him on the tough days,” Matthew shared, “but I know that at this point in his career, Joshua needs to learn the ins and outs of the airframe on his own. It’s part of growing up—both as a son and as an Airman.”



That mentality is one that Joshua has embraced. His time working for the total force unit combined knowledge from Airmen stationed across the globe.



“One of the best parts about deploying so early in my career is that I’m still learning,” Joshua said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside some incredibly talented people, and I’m excited to take the new skills and knowledge I’ve gained here back to my home station.”



Both Matthew and Joshua are not only bringing home new skills and experiences, but also memories of working side-by-side. For Joshua, this deployment marks the beginning of what looks to be a long and rewarding career. For Matthew, it’s a moment of pride, watching his son take up the mantle that has been in their family for three generations.



"My wife has dealt with deployments for years, but seeing both me and our son leave was a different challenge,” Matthew shared. “Still, knowing he’s here, and being able to keep an eye on him, makes all the difference. It’s one less person to miss from back home, and it’s been an experience that’s brought us closer together.”

