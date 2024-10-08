Expeditionary Center command team visits 621st Contingency Response Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, observes how U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Beard, 521st Contingency Response Wing communications specialist, right, operates the equipment the wing uses during exercises and real-world missions during an immersion demonstration, Oct. 7, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The command team visited multiple contingency response squadrons to observe how the Airmen align with Air Force priorities to prepare and respond to the fight of tomorrow. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center (USAFEC) command team visited the 621st Contingency Response Wing on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 7, 2024, to observe how its Airmen align with Air Force priorities to prepare and respond to the fight of tomorrow.



“I think the uniqueness of the CR makes it a versatile reaction force for the Department of Defense,” Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, said. “Whether that’s opening an airfield or closing down a location – they can go in with all the different skillsets they have to answer the call immediately.”



Snelson and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, met with personnel from the wing, which consists of approximately 1,500 Airmen highly specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations.



The command team started their visit to the wing with an overview of the 621st Contingency Response Wing mission where they talked with senior leadership about cultivating a sense of community and readiness in the wing, as well as a focus on working with joint partners and allies.



“We are working with our Army, Navy and Marine partners to make sure we’re all on the same page not only in terms of properly loading cargo, but overall integration to execute the joint maneuver,” said Col. Jason Herring, 621st CRW commander, said.



The team then transitioned to discussions with the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron and 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron. They discussed operational planning and execution of theatre airlift, air refueling, as well as Air Mobility Liaison Officer and Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element capabilities.



“When we see what the future fight could look like, it’s not going to be sanctuary bases where we forward deploy Airmen in large groups,” Fuselier said. “We’re going to ask Airmen to go to smaller locations to hub and spoke and execute agile combat employment – CR Airmen already deploy out this way.”



They also experienced some tactical equipment including an MRZR light tactical all-terrain vehicle and a Light Service Support Vehicle, followed by a contingency response element and team presentation.



Leadership saw firsthand the skillsets the 621st CRW Airmen bring to the table as part of the USAFEC enterprise to build partnerships, strengthen and mobilize the fight.



“Our Airmen were Mission Ready Airmen before it was cool,” Snelson said. “They’re going to lead the joint and coalition fight in any kind of environment.”