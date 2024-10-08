Oregon Guardsman’s journey: From Art to Army

Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Eric Nunez, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Wajler | U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Eric Nunez, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, poses for a photo following a training exercise in preparation for an upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force. KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission that focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler) see less | View Image Page

From the outside looking in, U.S. Army Soldiers possess many similarities, but when you zoom in a little more, you start to see the complex and diverse individuals that make up those ranks.



Every Soldier has a story.



U.S. Army Spc. Eric Nunez, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, grew up in a small town in Parma, Idaho. He stood out from his peers with his artistic ability. He created music, pieces of art, and followed an artistic career path of being a barber following his high school graduation.



For thirteen years, Eric Nunez, 31, built a name for himself by showcasing his talent on various projects. Aside from being a Soldier, he balances a career as a barber as well as making art on the side. He paints window fronts for shops, signs for businesses and also does pinstriping projects.



Although Nunez loves expressing his art as a career, he always had a call to serve his country.



“I joined the Guard to try and progress my leadership skills to be the change I want to see in my community,” said Nunez. “I have been interested in it most of my life and have always imagined the military as something elite.”



At around 27 years old, he took the leap. He got in contact with a recruiter and with that came multiple obstacles.



Although the U.S. Army has updated many policies and standards for tattoos and piercings, Nunez did not initially meet the requirements. His love for artistic self expression was showcased physically, in ways, by having large ear gauges and out-of-regulation hand tattoos. He chose to sacrifice this style in order to start his career of service.



After about two years of jumping through hoops including tattoo removal, surgical modification to his ear gauges, and acquiring appropriate waivers, he enlisted in the Oregon Army National Guard as a combat infantryman.



Going through basic combat training was a struggle for Nunez at this stage in his life, considering the majority of newly enlisted soldiers were much younger than him. He felt as though he had a hard time fitting into the mix. Ultimately, he used his life experience and maturity to corral his young peers and lead those looking for guidance.



Although Nunez faced these challenges in the beginning, he was pushed through by his call to serve the country that has given him his freedom and protection from the day he was born.



“Being American is definitely a privilege and I am not unaware of that,” said Nunez. “I'm very grateful to be wearing this flag on my shoulder.”



He now brings a great amount of value to his unit and his team.



“He is a genuine person who exemplifies the citizen soldier by bringing his extensive outside life experience,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ronnie Webber, a squad leader in A Co., 2-162. “Experience that has tapered him into a trustworthy, even keeled, mild tempered and disciplined soldier; with a kind soul who serves our nation with pride and joy.”



The 2-162 is currently in the mobilization process in support of an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of a NATO-led peacekeeping operation. Nunez, along with the rest of his unit, has been putting in countless hours of work to ensure readiness for this mission.



Whether hustling to make a name for himself in the art scene, facing the challenges of being an infantryman, or supporting the NATO mission, Nunez works hard for the things that he is passionate about and holds great value in his organization.



“Selfless service is a value that he emulates” said Webber. “He is always stepping up and more than willing to help his peers. I hope Eric is proud of himself. I hope Eric’s family and support system is proud of him. One thing I am sure of is that I am proud of him and very fortunate to have Eric in my squad.”