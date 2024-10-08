Father and Son Firefighters Strengthen Bonds During Deployment

Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dima Velasquez Sr. and Spc. Dima Velasquez Jr., firefighters...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dima Velasquez Sr. and Spc. Dima Velasquez Jr., firefighters assigned to the 233rd Engineer Detachment (Fire Truck), pose for a picture at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 27, 2024. Firefighters have the vital task of protecting people’s lives and property. They control and prevent fires in Army structures, as well as aboard aircraft and ships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria – “I have always looked up to my father, not just as a great dad but as a great man. He never told me to join the Army, but his actions throughout my life influenced my decision to follow in his footsteps,” said U.S. Army Spc. Dima Velasquez Jr., a firefighter assigned to the 233rd Engineer Detachment (Fire Truck).



Velasquez Jr. is deployed with his father, Staff Sgt. Dima Velasquez Sr., the Novo Selo Training Area fire station chief. This deployment marks Velasquez Jr.’s first since joining the Army, while his father is a seasoned veteran with multiple deployments. The two California natives specialize in crash rescue operations back home and are often activated during state emergencies.



“There’s good and bad with being deployed as father and son,” said Velazquez Sr. “But the time and experience we share going through this together is bringing us closer.”



Deploying together has brought both unique challenges and rewards. As father and son, the Velasquez family navigate a delicate balance between personal and professional dynamics, an experience that has tested and developed their relationship. The opportunity to work side by side has created lasting memories.



“Being deployed with my father is incredible,” said Velazquez Jr. “It’s rare, and it’s strengthened our bond. While most say no one cares more about your career than you, my dad wants nothing more than for me to be stronger, faster, and smarter. He pushes me to reach my full potential. Though there are tense moments, we always have each other’s backs. Working together has deepened our relationship both personally and professionally.”



This deployment is significant for Velasquez Sr., who transitioned to the National Guard after nearly five years of active-duty service. He reflected on the privilege of mentoring his son, guiding him through his early career while building lifelong memories.



“It’s not stressful being deployed with my son,” said Velasquez Sr. “It’s nice to have a young Soldier who is willing to learn. My job is to mold him into the best Soldier he can be.”



As the Station Chief, Velasquez Sr. leads the unit while his son, the newest firefighter, takes on more physically demanding tasks. Despite these challenges, Velasquez Jr. remains eager to learn and grow, something his father finds rewarding.



“I support my son by being there whenever he needs me and pushing him to be a better person and Soldier,” said Velasquez Sr. “He helps me stay focused on being a better leader and role model.”



For Velasquez Jr., the deployment has been an eye-opening experience. As the newest member of the firefighting team, he admits there have been challenges in keeping up with more experienced colleagues. However, he values the opportunity to learn from his team. He appreciates the unique firefighting environment in Bulgaria, which comes with its challenges, including language barriers and unfamiliar tools. For Velasquez Jr., experiences like this deployment are part of the reason he chose to serve.



“I knew I was going to join the Army Guard,” said Velazquez Jr. “I’ve always looked up to Soldiers, and I’ve always looked up to my dad. Being deployed with him is incredible, and it’s shown me the importance of teamwork and understanding our roles on the job.”



The fire station at Novo Selo falls under the oversight of the U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea. USAG Black Sea is the newest U.S. Army garrison, supporting V Corps by enhancing command-and-control capabilities and integrating base support to enable the readiness of permanent, rotational, and expeditionary forces. Firefighters play an essential role at installations across this garrison’s footprint and ensure the health and safety of numerous Soldiers.