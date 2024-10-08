Miss America gets bit by military working dog

Photo By Miriam Thurber | Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, donned the famous bite...... read more read more Photo By Miriam Thurber | Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, donned the famous bite sleeve Oct 8, at the 37th Training Wing to experience first-hand what it takes to train the elite K-9 teams that play a vital role in national security. The 341 TRS represents the heart of the Department of Defense military working dog program, training over 600 handlers and nearly 300 canines annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, donned the famous bite sleeve Oct. 8, at the 37th Training Wing to experience first-hand what it takes to train the elite K-9 teams that play a vital role in national security.



Under the guidance of Staff Sgt. Adam Gagnon, a military working dog course trainer with the 341st Training Squadron, Marsh began with a standing bite exercise. Gagnon positioned Marsh in front of a dog known for its softer grip, gave the release command, and Marsh braced herself as the dog lunged. She jumped at the initial impact but then broke into laughter.



“I felt a little bit of pressure,” Marsh shared with a smile, “but it didn’t hurt at all, and I felt completely safe.”



Once Marsh was comfortable, Gagnon upped the ante, having her stand across the field for a more dynamic exercise. This time, the dog sprinted towards her, launching and latching onto the training sleeve. Each time, the trainers encouraged Marsh to swing her body and yell, mimicking the type of real-world struggle these dogs might face on the job.



After Marsh handed the bite sleeve back to the trainers, the team simulated some more advanced techniques, including a running apprehension exercise. In one scenario, the dog pursued a fleeing suspect, only to be called off mid-chase by its handler. This “stand down” practice mimicked a real-world situation in which a perpetrator begins to run away and then changes their mind, stops and cooperates with law enforcement. In training, both handlers and their K-9 partners must exhibit heightened discipline and responsiveness to correctly respond in the field.



The 341 TRS, represents the heart of the Department of Defense’s military working dog program, training over 600 handlers and nearly 300 canines annually. These dogs are essential partners, trained for detecting explosives, apprehending suspects, and much more. Most of the squadron’s dogs are acquired, but about 15% are bred within the squadron. These puppies spend their first eight weeks learning in the care of the breeding team before joining local San Antonio foster families for socialization. After five months, they return for an evaluation; some will continue to become military working dogs, while others will be adopted into civilian life.



Marsh met some of these young puppies, watching as they began their early lessons in obedience and environmental conditioning. The puppies responded to their handlers’ commands to release items and learned to associate searching behaviors with rewards. To prepare them for high-stress environments, trainers introduced the puppies to loud noises and unsteady surfaces, including clanging metal garbage can lids and humming machinery, laying a foundation for future missions in aircraft and industrial settings. By acclimating so young, the dogs won’t be phased by the ringing metal, unsteady floors and buzzing engines they will eventually encounter on the job.



After meeting the pups, Marsh made her way to the handler schoolhouse, where she connected with Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines from across the Department of Defense. She learned that aspiring handlers from the Air Force begin their careers in Security Forces and can apply for the specialized training once they have experience in Air Force law enforcement and security. Those accepted into the program from any DoD service head to JBSA-Lackland to undergo rigorous training, which includes six in-residence courses that teach everything from dog handling and obedience to advanced skills like combat tracking.



Citizens interested in pursuing a career as an Air Force military working dog handler must start their career in Security Forces as a Defender. After honing their skills in Air Force law enforcement, Airmen can apply to become a handler, joining an elite team of both human and canine defenders.



If you’re interested in starting your journey towards becoming a MWD handler, talk to your local recruiter about eligibility and available opportunities in security forces.



###