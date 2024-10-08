U.S. Army North Begins Support Efforts for Hurricane Milton

Photo By Jaki Stitt | U.S. Army Soldiers with 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 161st...... read more read more Photo By Jaki Stitt | U.S. Army Soldiers with 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 161st Infantry Regiment, and the 82nd Airborne Division Bravo Company, under the command of 264th CSSB, 1LT Dora Castillo, load Supplies onto an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jaki Stitt) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and in preparation for the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Milton in the state of Florida, U.S. Army North has mobilized active-duty Title 10 troops and equipment to be prepared to assist with hurricane response and recovery efforts.



A defense coordinating officer and a defense coordination element has been activated to support FEMA Region IV. Additionally, on Oct. 7, 2024, U.S. Army North moved personnel and equipment from U.S. Army North’s Contingency Command Post to Fort Moore, Ga., to be postured in the region to support FEMA and any requests for military active-duty support from the Florida governor.



Ahead of the storm’s landfall, U.S. Army North has received mission assignments for 30 high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters for search and rescue operations, 100 active-duty forces for non-technical logistics support to FEMA’s search and rescue teams, medium-lift helicopters for moving personnel and equipment, and command and control and sustainment for Department of Defense forces.



“U.S. Army North has unique capabilities, including the ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, to support communities and the American public when needed”, said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman, U.S. Army North and Joint Force Land Component Command commanding general. “Our priority is to be ready to assist and respond to help alleviate suffering in the impacted areas as quickly as possible.”



U.S. Army North works year-round with federal, state, and local partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support lead federal agencies to deliver the right military-unique capabilities at the right time and place.



U.S. Army North serves as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command and is the primary Department of Defense organization for coordinating defense support of civil authorities to help federal partners, like FEMA, respond to natural or man-made disasters.



Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near the Tampa Bay area of Florida as high Category 3 or low Category 4 storm late in the evening of Oct. 9, 2024. High winds, storm surge, and severe flooding are expected across the area.



