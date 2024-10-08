U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Celebrates Completion of $1 Million Lakewood Manor Sewer Improvement Project in Richton Park

Photo By Jacob Zdrojewski | The ribbon is cut by participants in the ceremony for Lakewood Manor Sewer Improvement...... read more read more Photo By Jacob Zdrojewski | The ribbon is cut by participants in the ceremony for Lakewood Manor Sewer Improvement Project. Pictured is USACE Commander Col. Rockwell (far right), Congresswomen Robin Kelly (second from right) and Richton Park President Rick Reinbold (second from left). see less | View Image Page

Local and federal officials gathered today to celebrate the completion of the Lakewood Manor Sewer Improvement Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This vital infrastructure project, part of the Cook County Environmental Infrastructure 219 initiative, is set to provide much-needed relief to Richton Park residents by improving stormwater management and replacing aging water infrastructure.



The $1 million project, funded by federal dollars secured through the efforts of Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), involved the replacement of two roadway culvert crossings and a section of water main within the Lakewood Manor subdivision. The upgrades are designed to reduce flooding risks and improve water quality, addressing ongoing issues within the community.



“I’m proud to have secured $1 million in federal funding to replace water infrastructure in Richton Park,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “Many communities need better infrastructure to withstand extreme weather due to climate change, like the tornadoes and harsh storms Illinois experienced in July. The two new roadway culvert crossings will improve storm and sanitary sewers, protecting homes, streets, and families from potential damages.”



Local officials, including Richton Park President Rick Reinbold, emphasized the long-term benefits of the project for the community. “Every time we make an investment, we're making an investment in the sustainability of our communities,” Reinbold said. “This project is more than just new infrastructure; it's about building resilience for our future.”



The project was executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District in collaboration with the Village of Richton Park. The improvements directly support the Corps’ mission to enhance public infrastructure and promote economic growth, environmental health, and quality of life for local communities.



“With this project, we are not merely upgrading the sewer system,” said Colonel Kenneth Rockwell, Commander of the USACE Chicago District. “We are enhancing the quality of life of the residents of Richton Park and ensuring that future generations can thrive in a safe and secure environment.”



The newly upgraded culverts and water main will significantly improve stormwater flow, reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall. This is particularly important for an area like Richton Park, which has faced challenges from severe weather events in recent years. The improvements made to the storm and sanitary sewers will provide added protection for homes and streets, helping to safeguard families and their properties.



This successful completion of the Lakewood Manor Sewer Improvement Project marks another step forward for the Cook County Environmental Infrastructure 219 program, which continues to address critical infrastructure needs across the region.