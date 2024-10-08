Fort Buchanan Sustains Army Infrastructure in the Caribbean

Photo By David Hernandez | Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Public Works (DPW) successfully...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Public Works (DPW) successfully replaced a rental air conditioner chiller unit with a new unit at the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) headquarters on Oct 2, as part of the enduring efforts to sustain the infrastructure maintenance at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO-Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Public Works (DPW) successfully replaced a rental air conditioner chiller unit with a new unit at the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) headquarters on Oct 2, as part of the enduring efforts to sustain the infrastructure maintenance at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



"The rental chiller was used on this building for approximately one year, which increased our costs. Now the 1st MSC building has a brand-new chiller unit working and another one as redundancy," said Pedro Echevarria, DPW supervisor.



The replacement of the equipment enables the military and civilian workforce to perform their duties in a suitable work environment within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration workspace standards.



According to Neftali Sánchez Hernández, 1st MSC Safety Occupational Health Specialist, the new air conditioning units are already benefiting the workforce.



"Given the climate here in Puerto Rico, the humidity levels, and the temperature changes, the air conditioning at our building was unstable, with bad smell and humidity. That caused our employees to feel a little uncomfortable. Now we are in a comfortable and adequate work area to perform our duties," said Sánchez Hernández.



Replacing the air-conditioned unit is an indicator of the implementation of good stewardship of government funds at Fort Buchanan and how the installation enables unit readiness.



Fort Buchanan's DPW mission is to provide maintenance, repairs, and improvements to real property assets such as buildings, structures, utilities, roads, and grounds. This includes Integrated Building Equipment such as air-conditioned units, generators, fencing, and outdoor lighting.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.