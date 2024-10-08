Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Hosts 9th Annual Baby Expo

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Friends Cpl. Alex Lavert, and Spc. Lloyd Hill tries to get Kailani, daughter of Lavert...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Friends Cpl. Alex Lavert, and Spc. Lloyd Hill tries to get Kailani, daughter of Lavert and wife Cailyn, to smile as their son Eli easily grins for the camera during the 9th Annual Baby Expo at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Oct. 5, 2024. (photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 9th Annual Baby Expo at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC), on Oct.5, offered expecting parents and families a day filled with education, fun, and invaluable resources.

The event attracted a diverse group of first-time parents, military spouses, and healthcare professionals, all focused on ensuring a positive experience for growing families.

Karen Padgett, spouse of Sgt. Joseph Padgett, tank mechanic, 1st Cav. Div., attended the event with her friend Susana Brannen. Brannen is the spouse of Spc. Nick Brannen, communications specialist. Both women were attending the expo for the first time and expressed how informative and enjoyable they found it. "It was not only helpful, but a lot of fun too," Padgett shared. Brannen agreed, appreciating the supportive environment where they could learn more about motherhood.

One of the event’s most interactive elements was the hands-on demonstration by CRDAMC’s pharmacy team, who taught parents about baby medication safety. Spc. Amanda McCray, petroleum specialist, 1st Cav. Div., spouse of Spc. Christian Caldwell, learned important tips about which medications were safe before delivery and how to use a syringe for baby medications. “I liked it because I hate using Google!” McCray joked, adding that she was excited for the day’s raffle, which included safari and tank-themed baby cakes as prizes.

Danielle Smith, wife of 2nd Lt. Brady Smith, an air defense artillery officer with the 69th ADA, attended with their young daughter, Margo. The couple is expecting a baby boy and found the birth registration table particularly helpful. “Signing up for the birth certificate registration is one less thing to worry about later,” Brady said, while Danielle looked forward to the upcoming tour of the Women's Health Department’s labor and delivery floor.

The tour gave parents an inside look at the delivery process.

“The tour helps expecting mothers and families see where they will deliver, what the room looks like, and the equipment involved,” explained Katy Frazier, administrator, Women’s Health department. “It gives them a chance to know what to pack for the big day.”

The tour covered key areas such as the labor and delivery unit, parts of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, and the mother-baby unit, where families are transferred after delivery.

Frazier emphasized CRDAMC’s family-centered approach: “From the laboratory to the delivery room, we aim to make it a patient and family-centered experience.”

Rebecka Shuffler, a registered nurse at CRDAMC’s pediatric clinic, was also on hand to help parents understand wellness appointment schedules, immunizations, and developmental milestones. “It’s absolutely important because parents need to know what to look out for,” Shuffler said. She praised the baby expo as an excellent way for visitors to gain information not only for themselves but to share with friends and acquaintances.

Esther Ndahi, spouse of Spc. Joshua Bailey, a water purification specialist, 1st Cav. Div., attended the expo with a focus on learning more about vaccinations for newborns. “I already knew some of the information provided at the other tables, so I didn’t spend a lot of time at those. I wanted to make sure that I understood the importance of vaccinations for my baby,” Ndahi shared.

Since it will be their first child, Ndahi remarked, “I was mainly concerned about the vaccines, so I will know what my child needs and just so I’m aware of what my child is receiving and should receive.”

The hospital hosts the expo every year to provide information for Fort Cavazos families. Something that many service members don’t always receive.

“Personally, I just love that they have this,” said Spc. Eryn Weekly, fire control specialist.

A lot of duty stations don’t have a full convention like this and you must find out information on your own. Here, there are different booths that provide information that many expectant families don’t know about, she added.

1st Lt. Trenton, infantry officer, and spouse Carleigh Taylor learned how to swaddle a baby at the practicing station.

“She was a little quicker than I was,” said Trenton.

“I think he had a better technique,” said Carleigh.

Expecting their first baby, the Taylor’s were working their way through the information tables and expressed similar feelings to those of the Weekly family, stating that they were learning a lot of good stuff and things that they never thought about.

This event is really well-run, with a lot of resources, and the instructors are doing a really good job, added Trenton.

The Baby Expo proved to be a valuable event, offering critical resources and support to military families as they prepare for the exciting journey of parenthood.