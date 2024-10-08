1-21 Gimlets Train With Innovation On Helemano Military Reservation During JPMRC 25-01

HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, Hawaii – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducted a night time assault on an objective at Helemano Military Reservation, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 6 , 2024, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01.

The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.

U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Keyes, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Bn., 21st Inf. Regt. led Charlie Company in a combined effort with fellow Soldiers from Bravo Company to secure the area from the opposition forces (OPFOR).

“My company is tasked with conducting a feint, allowing Bravo Company to come from the north and seize the objective,” said Keyes.

A feint is a military maneuver that draws an adversary toward what appears to be a full scale attack, while the actual attack will occur from a different direction. This maneuver is used to confuse and disorganize an adversary and has been used on the battlefield for thousands of years.

Despite the use of the ancient warfare tactic, the 25th Inf. Div. has been using innovative tactics to push towards transformation in contact to produce a more lethal and combat ready force.

“Right now we have a line of bearing from our electronic warfare assets and our scout team is out there with their drones so we can complete the kill chain,” Keyes said. “This training allows us to test out this new technology and see how it is best implemented on the battlefield.” Training is also being observed and participated in by partner forces across the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability.

“What we do we will never do alone,” Keyes said. “We need to learn how each other operate and doing training like this really helps us pull these things together.”

