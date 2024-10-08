Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms chaplain departs for new role with MCAGCC

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — After serving for three years as the Command Chaplain at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Lieutenant Commander Larry J. Brant will be moving on to a new assignment with the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) on October 31, 2024.



Brant, a Navy chaplain for 15 years, will be joining the religious ministry team at MCAGCC in Twentynine Palms, where he will continue serving the spiritual needs of Marines, Sailors, and their families.

Originally from Cahokia, Illinois, Brant spent 25 years working as a civilian minister and eight years as a volunteer police and fire chaplain before feeling a call to serve.



“I joined the Navy out of a sense of patriotism and a calling from God,” recalled Brant.



His journey to Twentynine Palms started on October 1, 2021, after completing the Naval Pastoral Care Residency Program. Despite a challenging start — Brant and his wife, Tammy Brant, were quarantined for two weeks after contracting COVID-19 just days after arriving — he quickly found his footing in the desert.

“At first, my wife and I weren’t sure what to think about a place that looks like where I served in Afghanistan and still has triple digit temperatures in October,” Brant laughed. “But we have come to love it here.”



Throughout his tenure at the hospital, Brant’s focus was on strengthening the spiritual health of the command. Captain Daniel Clark, Commanding Officer of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, praised Brant’s leadership and impact on the hospital through both good and difficult times.



“It has been an absolute privilege to have Larry Brant as our Chaplain. He and his wife Tammy have been nothing but engaged where the spiritual health of our staff was concerned,” said Clark. “He ministered to our staff during several staff deaths and patient traumas. He brought to bear the concept of Strategic Pause during high-stress moments and sustained our Wardroom through fun after-work activities and functions, including reviving a long-absent Dining Out!”



Brant emphasized that his role as Command Chaplain of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms has contributed to his growth in several ways.



“Personally, I have grown in my capabilities as a chaplain through my experiences here and have made many lifelong friends,” he said. “My wife, who has several medical issues, has received outstanding care from her providers (at the hospital). Professionally, this has allowed me the opportunity to explore several avenues of ministry that are my passion such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and moral injury and pursue my Doctor of Ministry degree with an emphasis in chaplaincy.”



Brant reflected on some of his fondest memories from his time serving at the command.



“The most rewarding thing has been getting to know the people here and helping to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Brant. “Some memories that stand out are Wardroom activities — including Dining Out, command picnics, winning a national chaplaincy award, beginning the moral injury group with the mental health department, and earning my board certification in chaplaincy.”

Religious Program Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Diego Escalante, who worked directly under Brant, praised Brant’s talent for mentorship.



“I have had nothing but an amazing time here with my first chaplain and new duty station,” said Escalante. “Chaplain Brant has been the most well-rounded leader I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I’m also looking forward to meeting our new chaplain and learning from him too.”



Looking ahead, Brant is excited for his next role at MCAGCC.



“We are staying in Twentynine Palms!” he exclaimed. "The next billet for me is to join the MCAGCC religious ministry team. I will be preaching at the Protestant Chapel services, providing ministry for the Marines and Sailors of Headquarters Battalion and their families, and leading the Religious Ministry Team training at all the large-scale training exercises. I am very excited for this opportunity."

Clark believes Brant’s move to the green-side will further enhance the support available to Marines.



“I can’t imagine a better Chaplain for MCAGCC. He is intimately familiar with the green-side challenges and has operationalized the concept of moral injury in a way that has shown demonstrable improvement for Marines dealing with post-traumatic stress,” Clark said. “I can see him taking this even further with the Marines here. We were so lucky to have him, and knowing that he will still be a resource is comforting. We wish him and Tami all the best!”



Brant hopes that his spiritual services have left a lasting impact on the personnel at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms.



"I hope that what we have provided here has helped people come closer to God, brought understanding and support for minority faith groups, and encouraged closeness in our remote location," he said.

As he prepares to depart Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Brant offered a piece of advice for his successor.



“Bloom where you are planted,” Brant expressed. “Love these people, focusing on adding to their lives and faiths, and they will most definitely love you back. Explore the area and enjoy what the desert has to offer. This is a beautiful, if not a little toasty, place.”

