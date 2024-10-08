Beaufort S.C.- Meet Teresa Smith, the Mammography Technician here at Naval Hospital Beaufort. She is local to the low country; she was born in Ridgeland. Teresa said “I’ve moved around the low country throughout my life but seem to always come back to where most of my family lives, which is Hampton, S.C.” She graduated from Trident Technical College in 1994 with an associate degree in Health Science, specific to Radiology Technology.

While she was living in the Charleston area, she met her husband, and they just celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Teresa has worked for the last 19 ½ years at Naval Hospital Beaufort, April 2025 will mark 20 years. Teresa is a military spouse. Her husband is a retired Chief Gunners Mate with 24 years of combined active duty and reservist, very active reserve after 911.

Radiology runs in her family. Her dad was a Radiology Technologist as well as her older brother. Family is very important to her, and she enjoys spending time with family, her 3-year-old granddaughter is the apple of their family’s eye.

A few things Teresa enjoys doing in her free time include, going to the range with her husband, as well as shopping, traveling, and hiking. She recently hiked the presidential trail at Mt. Rushmore. She is also very active in her church helping with the youth group.

When asked why she loves her job and has been doing it for so many years she replied “I find my job very rewarding, it’s all about getting the best images for my patient and my radiologist to make a diagnosis for that patient’s care. My passion is patient care, the whole reason we are here is to take care of our patients and provide them with the best care possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 13:44 Story ID: 482755 Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH Beaufort- Meet your Mammography Technician, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.