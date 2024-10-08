Simms retires after 27 years of service in Air Force, Air National Guard

Chief Master Sgt. Bradley W. Simms, a loadmaster and senior enlisted leader for the 165th Airlift Squadron, retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard base here July 20, concluding a career of more than 27 years.



Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, squadron commander, spoke highly of Simms’ character during the ceremony, which was held at the base Fuel Cell Hangar.



“From the minute any of us met you when you became a member of the 123rd Airlift Wing, every one of us knew we’d be calling you 'Chief' one day.” Ketterer said. “And frankly, you’ve carried that title as well as I’ve seen it done.



“You are a leader; you always have been. You embraced the role of instructor and maintained the highest possible standards for yourself and others, and doing so helped shape and maintain this into the best airlift squadron in the Air Force.



“When we needed you at the pinnacle of your leadership capabilities, you were there,” Ketterer added. “You built, taught and led a foundation of Airmen that will allow us to go do whatever mission our nation requires, and for that we are extremely grateful to you."



Simms began his career in the active-duty Air Force in 1997 when he enlisted as a C-130 Hercules aircraft loadmaster. His background includes various duties within the loadmaster career field at the squadron and group levels.



Simms joined the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in November of 2001. He spent the past 23 years as a either a drill-status Guardsman, an Air Reserve Technician or an Active Guard and Reserve member, working his way up from loadmaster to senior evaluator and, finally, loadmaster superintendent.



As superintendent, Simms supervised the organizing, training and equipping of all wing loadmasters. He previously served as the senior standardization/evaluation loadmaster assigned to the 123rd Operations Group, advising group and squadron commanders on matters related to the enforcement, enhancement and adherence to Air Mobility Command operations standards.



His leadership extended to the national arena as well, where he was loadmaster representative on the Air National Guard Career Enlisted Aviator Council, providing assistance and advice to the ANG career enlisted aviator career field manager on matters of importance regarding all enlisted aviators in the Air Guard.



During the ceremony, Simms was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for distinguishing himself in the performance of outstanding service to the United States Air Force.



Over the course of his career, Simms deployed in support of multiple operations including Enduring Freedom, Freedom’s Sentinel, Iraqi Freedom, Joint Enterprise, Provide Hope, the Kosovo Campaign and numerous humanitarian-aid operations.



At the ceremony’s close, Simms reflected on almost three decades of military service.



“It doesn’t seem real that 27 years has passed,” he told an audience filled with family, friends and fellow Airmen.



“To the men and women of one of the most highly decorated units in the United States Air Force, the 123rd Airlift Wing, I appreciate the opportunity to serve among your ranks,” Simms continued. “I believe we made the 123rd Airlift Wing better together, and it’s been my honor to serve with the best in the Air Force.”

