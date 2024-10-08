A Journey to Green Belt: Streamlining Accountability for Lost Tools at CCAD

Photo By Della Adame | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristen Robertson-Kukrall, joined the modernization and...... read more read more Photo By Della Adame | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristen Robertson-Kukrall, joined the modernization and innovation team at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as the Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss (FLIPL) Coordinator to work on a special project that would later earn her a Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Green Belt. see less | View Image Page

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas – The directorate of supply management began exploring the possibility of using radio frequency identification (RFID) in Fall 2022 for to use for tool accountability purposes. However, the purpose broadened beyond what initial concept to encompass reducing the processing time of lost property and streamlining documentation procedures.



Staff Sgt. Kristen Robertson-Kukrall, joined the modernization and innovation team as the Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss (FLIPL) Coordinator to work on a special project that would later earn her a Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Green Belt. RFID technology was used to reduce the number of lost tools, reduce the processing time of FLIPL and streamline documentation procedures.



Robertson-Kukrall was already familiar with the LSS concept through previous experience on a Lean Team at 3M where she earned a LSS certificate. She was understood the process and was able to recognize potential projects for consideration.



Her project was titled “Develop a Standardized Process to Re-Establish Accountability for Lost Tools” which was borne from a conversation with Quality and Safety about the accidental process flow of lost tools and the lack of a closing loop.



It became obvious that this opportunity would create a process that would benefit both the workforce and CCAD. The project took roughly two years to complete, with many roadblocks along the way as the team was also creating a completely new way of accountability, in accordance with Army Regulation 735-5, Property Accountability Policies.



The Green Belt Team reduced the accountability processing team by 98% to a subject matter expert (SME) team of six, resulting in reduced errors and processing time.



The project also resulted in developing 15 operation process trainings, 18 templates, one online training notebook for FLIPL Coordinators, and a Help Desk Portal. Robertson-Kukrall successfully trained FLIPL Coordinators, Financial Liability Officers, Appointing Authorities, and Approving Authorities, who aided in closing 73 FLIPLs.



In her first year as a FLIPL Coordinator, she reduced the average FLIPL processing time from 163 days to 45.



The Green Belt Team successfully streamlined a required form that reduced form completion to hours instead of days.



In addition to SSG Robertson-Kukrall’s Green Belt project, she also coordinated three online Lean Six Sigma Green and one Black Belt Course to train future CCAD employees on ways to innovate and modernize CCAD's workforce with their own projects and was recognized as the April 2024 Outstanding Performer.



The efforts lowered lost tools by 92% and the former U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. Thomas W. O'Conner recognized Robertson-Kukrall for these efforts.