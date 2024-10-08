Eagles Dare Battalion Builds Lethality with Special Training

FORT SILL, Okla. – Last week, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (3-2 ADA) worked closely with former special forces personnel to enhance their lethality and readiness for future conflicts.



3-2 ADA, also known as the Eagles Dare Battalion, received instruction on improvements to basic combat skills from several personnel with extensive experience in the special forces community. The personnel taught Eagles Dare Battalion soldiers advanced rifle marksmanship skills, including different reload techniques and barrier shooting stance transitions.



The instructors also taught advanced Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and vulnerability analysis frameworks tailored to improve air defense soldiers’ site survey methodology. The training served both to improve combat skills and as a basis for leaders to conduct their own training in the future. Overall, this training helped improve the warfighting capabilities and survivability of the soldiers in the Eagles Dare Battalion.



With future battlefields becoming increasingly dynamic threat environments, soldiers in air defense units must be prepared to understand, analyze, and confront a multitude of threats. Knowing and fine-tuning basic combat skills will make a significant difference in ensuring soldiers can fight and win in the future. The Eagles Dare Battalion is staying ahead by making sure soldiers and leaders receive excellent training that builds lethality and leadership capacity.



Leadership across the battalion heavily emphasizes the importance of adapting and building warfighting capabilities. Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett, commander of the Eagles Dare Battalion, underlined the importance of making sure soldiers have the best training available.



“Our goal was to expose our junior leaders to three things,” Lt. Col. Garnett remarked, “tactical training concepts to incorporate into Sergeant’s Time Training, enhanced skills for air defense site survey selection, and reinforcing the warfighting spirit.”



Many of the soldiers found the training to be extremely useful and valuable. The instructors introduced the soldiers to new ways of thinking about basic soldiering concepts and how they can improve upon them.



“It was definitely a different type of training than what we normally do,” Sgt. Dominguez, one of the soldiers helping to lead the training, said. “We have gotten a lot more proficient with the weapon systems and taking down targets downrange.”



The Eagles Dare Battalion will continue to conduct more training like this in the future as the soldiers hone their skills for future conflicts. Leaders across the battalion will incorporate these concepts into future training to ensure all soldiers are prepared and ready.



3-2 ADA Battalion is a High to Medium Air Defense-focused unit composed of four Patriot batteries and a maintenance company. The battalion maintains a high state of readiness and always stands ready to protect critical assets from aerial threats. The battalion is based out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and falls under 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

