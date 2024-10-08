USAG Poland finalizes $1.2 million fitness equipment install

Photo By Bryan Araujo | Soldiers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division assist...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Araujo | Soldiers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division assist in unpacking a new stationary bike as part of a Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation initiative aimed at upgrading fitness facilities at 10 garrison locations in U.S. Army Garrison-Poland on Sept. 30. Each facility received seven treadmills, six cross-trainers, three non-motorized treadmills, and an assortment of stationary bikes. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland – U.S. Army Garrison Poland is nearing completion of a $1.2 million fitness

equipment install across 10 military sites this month. The upgrades are part of a Family and Morale, Welfare,

and Recreation project initiated in January and aimed to enhance physical fitness facilities ahead of the cold

winter months.



"We wanted everything installed and operational before the cold weather hits," said Courtney Cameron, the

garrison’s Sports and Fitness Director. "These new machines will provide more options for indoor physical

training sessions."



The new equipment was distributed to 10 fitness centers, including those at Camp Kosciuszko, the Powidz

Military Community and the Świętoszów Military Community. Each facility received seven treadmills, six

cross-trainers, three non-motorized treadmills, and an assortment of stationary bikes.



Contracting snafus and overseas shipped delays extended the project’s timeline, but Cameron’s team was able

to sneak past the finish line just as the first leaves began falling.



"We started receiving deliveries about two weeks ago and worked with Polish partners to ensure the equipment

arrived at each site and was installed on time," explained Cameron.



Once on site, Soldiers provided a little extra brawn to set the equipment in place.



Like in Bolesławiec, where a detail of Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division worked tirelessly to remove

outdated and inoperable machines, clearing the way for the new equipment. The task was no easy feat, as many

of the older machines—such as treadmills—required multiple Soldiers to lift and move.



Once the old machines were cleared, the Soldiers unpacked and staged the new gear for installation. By

evening, the new equipment was fully operational, and the coordination between the Soldiers, the MWR team,

and the Polish vendors who facilitated installation led to a smooth transition.



"This is a good way to boost morale," said Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Cyr, a 1CD Soldier stationed in

Bolesławiec. "For Soldiers away from home, access to a well-equipped gym is important for stress relief."



The upgraded equipment supports the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, emphasizing the

importance of physical readiness for mission success. By providing modern, reliable cardio machines, soldiers

can maintain and enhance their fitness levels year-round, even in harsh weather conditions.



U.S. Army Garrison Poland plays a critical role in sustaining the well-being and readiness of 7,500 soldiers

stationed across the region. As the facilitator for these fitness improvements, the garrison ensures that all

soldiers stationed at its locations have access to top-quality facilities, supporting overall readiness and

reinforcing the garrison's commitment to providing the resources soldiers need to stay mission-ready.