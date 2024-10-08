Jazz 'Hoops for Troops' scrimmage highlights John Collins' Hill AFB homecoming

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Utah Jazz player John Collins signs autographs during an inter-squad scrimmage game at...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Utah Jazz player John Collins signs autographs during an inter-squad scrimmage game at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 5, 2024. The event was part of the Hoops for Troops program, which honors and supports the military community. It also marked a special homecoming for Collins, who was born at Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

The Utah Jazz brought their annual Hoops for Troops program to Hill Air Force Base this past Saturday, treating Airmen and their families to a scrimmage game.



The event marked a personal homecoming for Jazz player John Collins, who was born at Hill AFB on Sept. 23, 1997.



Collins returned to play alongside his teammates in front of the crowd at the base’s Warrior Fitness Center, a nostalgic experience that brought him back to where it all began.



"It's surreal," Collins said during a post-game interview. "Achieving my dream of becoming an NBA player and to come back to the place I was born."



Collins' parents both served in the military, and he spent his early years growing up on different military bases.



"I was talking with a couple of my teammates that I've never actually been back to Hill Air Force Base," Collins said. "So, as I said, achieving my dream and having this moment here and now, means a lot."



The scrimmage game was part of the Utah Jazz's annual Hoops for Troops program, which honors and supports the military community.



After the game, Jazz players interacted with the crowd, passing out swag and signing autographs for fans. In addition, those in attendance received a ticket voucher to attend a Salt Lake City Stars game this season, the Utah Jazz’s G-League affiliate.



For Collins, the opportunity to return to Hill AFB and give back to the community that raised him was meaningful.



When asked about driving onto the base, Collins shared, "I saw all the planes, the runway, and the way all the buildings look. It brought back a lot of memories. Even all the kids playing on the soccer field. I saw myself. That's what I was doing when I was a kid. A lot of good memories."



The Hoops for Troops program is a tradition for NBA teams. This marked the first time the Jazz played a scrimmage at Hill AFB since 2017.