CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. service members deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) welcomed their new command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Oct. 8, 2024.



U.S. Coast Guard Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael S. Koch, outgoing CJTF-HOA CSEL, transferred responsibility to U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Ted R. Braxton Jr. The commanding general of CJTF-HOA, Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, presided over the ceremony.



Cashman thanked Koch for his steadfast service to CJTF-HOA and his constant support as CSEL. As CSEL, Koch was responsible for overseeing the command’s strength and readiness. His role involved not only providing leadership and guidance to enlisted personnel but also serving as a key advisor to the commanding general.



“Command Master Chief Koch has been a source of sound guidance and judgment that other leaders and I have relied on daily,” said Cashman. “His experience and insights helped shape the strategies that impact our personnel and our mission outcomes.”



Koch reflected on his time at CJTF-HOA and serving alongside its members and foreign partners.



“It truly was a privilege to work with all the men and women from all the different units and all our partners,” Koch said. “What an amazing team of dedicated joint-service members.”



Braxton, who previously served as the 449th Air Expeditionary Group senior enlisted leader here in 2021, closed out the ceremony by sharing thoughts on his future role as the new CSEL.



“To the men and women of CJTF-HOA, you have my word that I will continue to lead with integrity, courage, and boldness,” Braxton said. “Together we will build bridges and relationships, overcome challenges, and pursue our shared goals as one team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:09 Story ID: 482734 Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility, by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.