Northern Command Leader at Joint Task Force North Carolina

Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, right, speaks to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, left, during a visit to North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. Active-duty troops joined the North Carolina National Guard in support of North Carolina State response to Tropical Storm Helene.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:32 Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US