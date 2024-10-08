USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts 10th annual German American friendship concert

By Allison McKenzie, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs volunteer writer



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, along with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Band & Chorus delighted nearly 500 local (non-U.S.) citizens at the Fruchthalle (German concert hall) Oct. 3 to celebrate the long-standing German American partnership between the U.S. Army, the city of Kaiserslautern, the county and the State of Rheinland-Pfalz.



The concert took place on German Reunification Day, a significant holiday marking the unity of East and West Germany. This year’s event also marked the 10th anniversary of the concert, highlighting the deep connection and commitment between the U.S. Army and the local community.



“Our German hosts get to experience a part of American culture,” said U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Jeffery Higgins. “Normally, the U.S. military community partakes in German culture, and this is an opportunity to share our culture with our host nation through music,” he added.



For the past decade, the German American Community Office (GACO) in Kaiserslautern has opened its doors after-hours to support the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs team in distributing free concert tickets to local residents. Though the concert is free, the long-standing connection between the U.S. Army and the host nation is priceless.



“It is always a pleasure to have our allies and provide help to fulfill our common goal and mission,” said Lt. Col. Thies Neelsen, Chief Liaison Detachment (German Bundeswehr) to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. “We do not only work together, but we also fight together. It is always important to get to know one another on a personal level.”



Throughout the course of the concert, Lt. Col. Scott McKenzie led the band and chorus through many international hits, such as “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire and a modern interpretation of “The Typewriter” by Leroy Anderson. Before the concert’s finale, the USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus concluded with their signature “Sweet Caroline,” sending the audience into a standing ovation.



Various parts of the USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus travel internationally every year. Some of this year’s highlights include the NATO Military Tattoo in Lithuania and concerts in the Congo and Denmark.



To learn more about the USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus, visit https://www.band.eur.army.mil/.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

