‘Can Do’ wing immerses leaders into KC-46 mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, attend a mission briefing hosted by Col. Kathleen M. Hasson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, during an east coast introductory base tour at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024. The senior leaders concluded their regional tour with the 'Can Do' wing, which also included an air refueling demonstration aboard a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft to gain more insight about the fleet and what the jet provides in comparison to legacy tankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Aircrews and maintainers assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing hosted U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, the Honorable Peter Beshar, U.S. Department of the Air Force general counsel and Aaron Tucker, Major Defense Acquisition Programs director, during an east coast introductory base tour at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2024.



The senior leaders concluded their regional tour with the ‘Can Do’ wing as they visited several bases for the first time since taking command. Beshar joined the team at JB MDL to gain more insight about the KC-46A Pegasus fleet and what the jet provides in comparison to legacy tankers.



Col. Kathleen M. Hasson, 305th AMW commander, as well as several squadron commanders, showcased the wing’s mission through various briefs before the senior leaders joined an air crew for a KC-46 capabilities demonstration including air refueling with a C-17 Globemaster III.



“As an attorney, I am rarely left speechless,” Beshar said. “What I just witnessed with the KC-46 was a sight to behold. The orchestration between the pilots from multiple airframes, the boom operators, the flying crew chiefs and the maintainers is a powerful reminder that our Airmen are our most potent resource.”



The KC-46 is a cutting-edge, multifunctional tanker, engineered to refuel U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. It employs both boom and drogue systems, enabling the concurrent refueling of multiple aircraft, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.



Additionally, the KC-46's robust connectivity allows for the option to seamlessly integrate with palletized Advanced Battle Management Systems and other command and control systems, enhancing its role in gathering, processing and distributing critical data across air, land, sea and space domains. This capability strengthens the U.S. Air Force’s technological edge in modern military operations.



The unique capabilities of the airframe is fueled by a team of hard-working maintainers, support professionals, pilots and air refueling operators. Their tireless efforts ensure the KC-46 is mission-ready, exemplifying the skill and commitment needed to keep the U.S. Air Force operating at peak performance.



“Today’s flight reminded me just how powerful our Air Force is,” Bolton said. “The men and women of the 305th [AMW] demonstrated true global reach in action.”



In the face of evolving global threats and an era of Great Power Competition, the KC-46 increases the 305th AMW's strategic air power mission, ensuring joint forces are sustained anytime, anywhere. The fleet integration equips ‘Can Do’ Airmen with the tools needed for tomorrow’s challenges, enabling the wing to remain at the forefront of the joint force maneuver.