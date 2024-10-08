BACH Announces Upcoming Modified Hours

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient, specialty services and pharmacy during the upcoming observance of the hospital’s Organizational Day Thursday, Oct. 10, the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, Oct. 11, and the Columbus Day federal holiday Monday, Oct. 14.



Thursday, Oct. 10 | BACH’toberfest Organizational Day

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Outpatient services support scheduled appointments only,

• 7:30 a.m.-noon Physical Therapy open for patient care

• BACH Pharmacies remain open but will operate with reduced staffing which may extend wait times.

• Occupational Therapy closed for training.



Friday, Oct. 11 | Fort Campbell DONSA

• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• Physical Therapy open till noon

• Pharmacy ScriptCenter located inside BACH A Building Front Lobby: Available 24/7 for pre-scriptions requested before noon Oct. 11. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



• Open for Scheduled Appointments:

• Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes.



• Open Services:

• Laboratory, Ophthalmology, Department of Behavioral Health

• Physical Therapy (open until noon)

• Orthopedics and Podiatry (for scheduled and acute care only)

• Main Pharmacy, Town Center, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open.

• Kuhn Dental Clinic is open for Dental Sick Call. Patients needing assistance can con-tact 270-412-2787.



• Closed:

• LaPointe Pharmacy, Occupational therapy, dental clinics, except Kuhn Dental Clinic, are closed in observance of the DONSA.



Saturday, Oct. 12:

• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• Town Center Pharmacy open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Pharmacy ScriptCenter located inside BACH A Building Front Lobby: Available 24/7 for pre-scriptions requested before noon Oct. 11. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



Monday, Oct. 14 | Columbus Day Federal Holiday

• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• Pharmacy ScriptCenter located inside BACH A Building Front Lobby: Available 24/7 for pre-scriptions requested before noon Oct. 11. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



• Closed:

• All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line are closed in observance of the holiday.

Additional Services:

• TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns.



• Emergency Services: Call 911 for medical emergencies or go to the nearest Emergency Room.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal:

• Patients can review their medical records, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team 24/7 at MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

Appointments

• To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) dur-ing normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

All outpatient services will resume normal hours Tuesday, Oct. 15.

