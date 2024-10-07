Third Air Force command team visits 39th Air Base Wing, engages with Airmen

The Third Air Force command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, visited the 39th Air Base Wing, Oct. 1-4, to meet with Airmen, observe ongoing operations, and gain a better understanding of the challenges and successes of the wing’s mission.



During the visit, Moga and Cates interacted with Airmen from a variety of units, recognizing their contributions to the wing’s strategic surety mission and its role as a forward presence in the region.



This marked Moga’s first visit to Incirlik Air Base, which also included engagements in Ankara and Izmir, where two of the wing’s Geographically Separated Units are located.



“Every Airman at Incirlik and its GSUs [Geographically Separated Units] plays a vital role in ensuring the success of our operations in this strategically significant region,” said Moga. “The 39th Air Base Wing’s commitment to rapid response, operational readiness, and supporting our NATO partners is crucial to maintaining stability in this area of responsibility.”



The command team toured key facilities across the installation, observing how different units contribute to mission success. From air mobility operations ensuring the quick movement of personnel and supplies to the teams managing base infrastructure, these efforts underpin the wing's ability to maintain operational readiness.



Moga and Cates also received briefings on the wing’s role in supporting humanitarian and contingency operations, underscoring the importance of Incirlik as a critical hub for regional and global missions.



The visit included a stop at the Turkish air force’s 10th Main Jet Base Command Headquarters, the host unit for Incirlik AB, where Moga and Cates met with Turkish military leaders. Discussions focused on the longstanding U.S.-Türkiye partnership, emphasizing NATO collaboration and shared security goals.



This visit reaffirmed the strong military ties between the two nations, critical for regional defense.



In addition to their base engagements, Moga met with U.S. Department of State officials at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara to discuss whole-of-government efforts. The conversation highlighted the coordination between military and diplomatic entities in disaster response and regional stability operations, showcasing Incirlik AB’s role as a key player in these joint efforts.



While in Ankara, Moga also met with Turkish air force military officials at their headquarters to discuss ongoing military cooperation and shared priorities.



Quality-of-life improvements at Incirlik were another focus of the visit, as the wing continues to invest in initiatives designed to make the base a more desirable location for short tours.



With the challenges of one-year remote assignments and high turnover rates, the wing’s efforts aim to enhance living conditions and provide additional resources for its Airmen and civilian personnel.



“There are some thoughtful initiatives underway to enhance quality of life for Airmen stationed here,” said Cates. “When you consider the fast-paced nature of operations and the continuous rotation of personnel, it’s essential to provide support systems and programs that maintain morale and sustain mission effectiveness.”



Cates, who also served as the guest speaker at the wing’s recent Airman Leadership School graduation, praised the professionalism of Incirlik AB’s Airmen.



“The level of commitment I’ve seen from the Airmen here is impressive,” said Cates. “Whether ensuring the security of the installation, keeping critical systems running, or supporting rapid-response operations, their hard work and dedication speak volumes about the talent and grit of this team.”



Moga also hosted a luncheon with company grade and field grade officers, where he spoke about the importance of mentorship and leadership development. He encouraged the officers to take an active role in shaping the future of the Air Force by guiding and supporting the next generation of leaders.



Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, expressed his pride in the wing’s mission and the Airmen who make it possible.



“Our Airmen are the reason we are able to accomplish the mission at Incirlik,” said McBrayer. “Their professionalism, resilience, and adaptability to our unique challenges are what allow us to maintain our readiness and swiftly respond to emerging situations. I am proud of the work they do every day.”



The command team concluded their visit with a luncheon attended by Airmen from across the base, where they thanked them for their service and their continued contributions to the mission.



“The work you do here is making a real difference,” said Moga. “Your efforts, whether in day-to-day operations or contingency response, have impacts across this region and across multiple theaters.”



Third Air Force, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only numbered air force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents–an area-of-responsibility that stretches from the Arctic to the Cape of Good Hope.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:23 Story ID: 482720 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force command team visits 39th Air Base Wing, engages with Airmen, by Capt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.