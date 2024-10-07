Army Hawai'i Welcomes New Soldiers in Traditional Patching Ceremony

Photo By Miranda Onorio | U.S. Army soldiers stand in formation during the Shoulder Sleeve Insignia Patching...... read more read more Photo By Miranda Onorio | U.S. Army soldiers stand in formation during the Shoulder Sleeve Insignia Patching Ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i. The ceremony, led by Col. Rachel Sullivan, Garrison Commander, and overseen by Col. Graham White, Chief of Staff for the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW, welcomed new members to the U.S. Army Hawai’i ohana. Soldiers received their unit patches, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Miranda Onorio)​​​​​​ see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai'i — The U.S. Army Hawai'i (USARHAW) held its traditional Shoulder Sleeve Insignia Patching Ceremony today, welcoming new soldiers to the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW Command.



Col. Rachel Sullivan, Garrison Commander for the U.S. Army installations in Hawai'i, addressed the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the ceremony and the rich history behind military patches.



"Today, we welcome these Soldiers to the United States Army – Hawai'i Ohana by donning their respective unit patches," Sullivan said. "This ceremony represents not just their new assignment, but their integration into a legacy that spans over a century on these islands."



The event, overseen by Col. Graham White, Chief of Staff for the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW, included the presentation of unit patches to newcomers in accordance with Army Regulation 670-1.



Sullivan highlighted the strategic importance of the Pacific region, noting that it houses over 60% of the world's population and presents unique challenges and opportunities for the U.S. Army.



"Our Army in Hawai'i is strong and ready for any challenge," Sullivan assured the audience. "Your time here will be an opportunity to train like never before."



The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army Song, symbolizing the unity and pride shared by all members of the U.S. Army family.



This patching ceremony continues a tradition that traces its roots back to 1957 when the dual command of U.S. Army – Hawaii and 25th Infantry Division was first established.