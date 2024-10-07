Building Connections Through Shared Experiences

Laie, Hawaii – Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) offered 40 servicemembers from United States Army Hawaii (USARHAW) the chance to attend the Golden State Warriors' training camp. This event was in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Cannon Activity Center in Hawaii on Oct. 4, 2024.



BOSS is an Army program that collects the voices of single

service members through the chain of command. The program is

facilitated through its three core components, which aim to maintain a

balanced life: leisure and recreation, community service, and quality

of life.



While the Soldiers waited to enter the training camp to watch The

Golden State Warriors practice, a few talked amongst themselves.

BOSS Soldier Sgt. Malinda Crummitt expressed,



"So, I won BOSS of the quarter, and I get an opportunity to be here today, and I'm super thankful for it. We're waiting to go inside to watch the Golden State Warriors team practice. I get to sit with my BOSS family and have a fun time. I would like to meet Steph Curry if I can!"



The realities of The Golden State Warriors basketball players and the

United States Army Soldiers can seamlessly collide with the reinforced

elements of honor, patriotism, inspiration, and teamwork. The

blueprint of dedication and hard work can be found in professional

sports and military functionalities.



During a live interview, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

highlighted his support for those who serve in the military and

expressed his sincerest gratitude.



"I love having the Soldiers here today, we're glad we're able host

you. I think any chance we get to honor our service men and women who

are protecting us, providing our freedom for something that we enjoy

is great. We're very grateful for that, so thank you."



Military Leaders and coaches can both provide strategic thinking and

resiliency. These figures' vast insight and experience can help

mentor, shape, discipline, and inspire the principles of hard work and

dedication.



BOSS Soldiers had the opportunity to meet Coach Kerr, he expressed,



"The work that goes into this is crucial but what we try to do is bring

a lot of joy to the process and we think it's hard to work hard at

something if you don't enjoy it. If you really enjoy what you do, the

joy that people can bring to each other, the joy that comes with

playing a sport, humor, family, music, I think it all ties together."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 22:16 Story ID: 482707 Location: LAIE, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Connections Through Shared Experiences, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.