    Building Connections Through Shared Experiences

    Building Connections Through Shared Experiences

    LAIE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Laie, Hawaii – Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) offered 40 servicemembers from United States Army Hawaii (USARHAW) the chance to attend the Golden State Warriors' training camp. This event was in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Cannon Activity Center in Hawaii on Oct. 4, 2024.

    BOSS is an Army program that collects the voices of single
    service members through the chain of command. The program is
    facilitated through its three core components, which aim to maintain a
    balanced life: leisure and recreation, community service, and quality
    of life.

    While the Soldiers waited to enter the training camp to watch The
    Golden State Warriors practice, a few talked amongst themselves.
    BOSS Soldier Sgt. Malinda Crummitt expressed,

    "So, I won BOSS of the quarter, and I get an opportunity to be here today, and I'm super thankful for it. We're waiting to go inside to watch the Golden State Warriors team practice. I get to sit with my BOSS family and have a fun time. I would like to meet Steph Curry if I can!"

    The realities of The Golden State Warriors basketball players and the
    United States Army Soldiers can seamlessly collide with the reinforced
    elements of honor, patriotism, inspiration, and teamwork. The
    blueprint of dedication and hard work can be found in professional
    sports and military functionalities.

    During a live interview, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr
    highlighted his support for those who serve in the military and
    expressed his sincerest gratitude.

    "I love having the Soldiers here today, we're glad we're able host
    you. I think any chance we get to honor our service men and women who
    are protecting us, providing our freedom for something that we enjoy
    is great. We're very grateful for that, so thank you."

    Military Leaders and coaches can both provide strategic thinking and
    resiliency. These figures' vast insight and experience can help
    mentor, shape, discipline, and inspire the principles of hard work and
    dedication.

    BOSS Soldiers had the opportunity to meet Coach Kerr, he expressed,

    "The work that goes into this is crucial but what we try to do is bring
    a lot of joy to the process and we think it's hard to work hard at
    something if you don't enjoy it. If you really enjoy what you do, the
    joy that people can bring to each other, the joy that comes with
    playing a sport, humor, family, music, I think it all ties together."

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
