Innovation Lab Opens at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – The 10th Mountain Division proves through its evolution and challenging formation that it is possible for change to occur. Even in its conception, birthed from the need to change how we fight, Soldiers are at the forefront of that change and in a celebrating tradition the division continues that legacy by opening the Mountain Innovation and Systems Integration Lab, which signifies bringing solutions to the Soldier’s hands, so they can become a reality.



“When I think about innovation, I think about the bottom up,” Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), said during his opening remarks.” I think about unlocking the potential of our Soldiers.”



The new Mountain Innovation and Systems Integration Lab or MISIL opened its doors to Fort Drum on October 3, 2024. In a Grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, this lab is now available for all of Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division units.



Project members of the Catalyst Pathfinder program, as well as Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, gave speeches prior to witnessing 1st Lt. Cameron Tomczyk, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, cut the ribbon.



Soldiers will have access to various equipment and people, who will help make their ideas real.



“The mission of the Catalyst Pathfinder program is to bring together Soldiers, engineers and researchers,” said Dr. Arwen DeCostonza, the program’s manager. “To quickly solve problems and challenges identified by the Soldiers within other military units.”



The division will find common ground at Fort Drum’s new lab with inclusive systems and machinery. Soldiers, now, have a place of their own to invent or produce solutions for a constantly changing battlefield. It is the legacy and honorable passing of the torch to continue the evolutionary transformation of the 10th Mountain Division into a more formidable and lethal fighting force.



“Our whole process is centered around understanding Soldier needs,” Dr. Arwen continues. “Understanding Soldier’s ideas to solve their needs, fosters bottom-up innovation.”



MISIL offers assistance in software, 3-D printing, woodwork, Computer Numerical Control or CNC Machine and other various ways to build solutions to how the division fights.



The Soldier understands problems best, and is always told to adapt, improvise and overcome the problems they are faced with. MISIL brings a Soldier’s ideas into practice with the experts they need to solve problems at their level.



“There are two things that this lab is fantastic for, rapid advancement changes and the second is bringing solutions from the bottom up," Tomczyk said. "We are able to quickly address the friction with those systems with the knowledge we directly have at our level.”



Soldiers are at the forefront in creating change, driving innovation and sparking a lasting impression.



The MISIL provides an opportunity for Soldiers for diverse units to improvise, adapt and overcome challenges.



Today marks the grand opening of a Soldier’s laboratory, where they can use all three to solve a problem.