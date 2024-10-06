Airmen of Altus: Airman 1st Class Andres Lugo

Get to know the Airman of the Month for August, Airman 1st Class Andres Lugo, 97th Contracting Flight contracting specialist.



Where are you from?



I was born in El Paso, Texas; a privilege I owe to my wonderful parents. I spent the first ten years of my life in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, before moving back to El Paso, where I lived for another twelve years. This unique cultural blend from both sides of the border has deeply influenced who I am today.



Why did you join the Air Force?



In 2010, as the drug war escalated in Mexico, the situation in Ciudad Juárez became increasingly dangerous, prompting my family to seek safety in the United States. Living in the U.S. for those twelve years instilled in me a profound sense of security and gratitude. I firmly believe that every citizen, regardless of their background, has a responsibility to serve our nation, whether through public service or military duty. Inspired by the example set by my best friend's father, I chose to join the Air Force to give back to the country that has provided us with safety and opportunity.



What is your job, and what is your favorite thing about it?



I serve as a contracting specialist, where I prepare and administer contracts for the acquisition of products and services at Altus Air Force Base and Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas. My favorite part of the job is visiting the products we purchase and engaging directly with our mission partners. Building these relationships not only enriches my work but also contributes directly to the success of our overall mission.



How do you stay motivated to maintain a high level of performance?



I find motivation in my daily routines. Each morning, I start by making my bed. As Admiral William McRaven says, “If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task.” I also remind myself of my commitment to serve my country and the oath I took. My greatest motivation, however, comes from my squadron—a small but determined group of Airmen and civilians, each with their own reasons for being part of the Air Force. Their positive culture inspires me to consistently perform at my best.



What kind of hobbies or activities do you enjoy in your personal life?



I have a diverse array of hobbies that keep me well-rounded and grounded. Outdoors, I find fishing and golfing are great ways to relax and connect with nature. Indoors, my passion for knowledge drives me to delve into extensive reading, watch history documentaries, write, and engage in strategy games. I’m currently pursuing a master’s degree in international relations, which not only challenges me intellectually but also enhances my capacity to contribute effectively to the Air Force and my community. Balancing these interests enriches my life, broadens my perspectives, and helps me grow as both a person and a professional.

