21st TSC Gears Up for AUSA 2024: Showcasing Excellence in Sustainment

By Maj. Javon Starnes, 21st Theater Sustainment Command public affairs officer



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to take place from October 14-16 in the heart of Washington, D.C. This year's theme, "Transforming for a Complex World," highlights the Army's commitment to continuous evolution in response to emerging global challenges, and the 21st TSC is ready to highlight the efforts done in Europe and Africa.



As a critical component of the U.S. Army’s sustainment efforts, the 21st TSC will showcase its innovative solutions and forward-thinking strategies that ensure operational readiness and support for U.S. forces and NATO allies. This is an opportunity for the command to demonstrate its achievements and engage with military leaders collaborate with industry partners. Partnering with industry allows the Army to innovate and invest in emerging technologies and test and develop pathways in new areas, such as artificial intelligence and contested domains, such as space, cyber, and logistics.



Engaging in Discussions and Innovative Solutions

During the event, attendees can expect insightful discussions on the 21st TSC’s approach to sustainment challenges in a contested logistics environment. With ongoing joint training exercises alongside the Bundeswehr, German armed forces, and NATO allies, the 21st TSC emphasizes the importance of why the Army of the future is being born in Europe.



“Our mission is to ensure that U.S. forces are always prepared to respond to any threat that may arise. By fostering strong partnerships with our allies, we enhance our collective capabilities and ensure stability in the region,” said Col. Christopher Richardson, the 21st TSC chief of staff.



The command will also discuss continuous transformation, their role in the sustainment warfighting function, remote maintenance, innovation, and experimentation. “Focused and effective experimentation is closely tied to Improvisation, one of the Eight Principles of Sustainment. When our leaders can effectively experiment, this drives success in the world of sustainment operations,” Richardson noted, emphasizing the commitment to innovation within the command.



Recently, the unit has been experimenting with remote maintenance capabilities of Augmented Reality (AR) googles. Coordinating green-suitor support at the Remote Maintenance and Distribution Center-Ukraine in Poland, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, led by Col. Matthew Alexander, will be available at the USAREUR-AF kiosk to discuss his brigade’s remote maintenance support to Ukraine. The 21st TSC plans to provide a live stream to allow kiosk-attendees a look inside of the strategic support provided to Ukraine.



Additionally, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the 21st TSC commander, will speak during the media roundtable, themed Modernization and Experimentation in the European Theater. But wait—there’s more. Ragin will also be a guest panel member on the Contemporary Military Forum (CMF) themed Bringing the Organic Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge. The media roundtable is scheduled for Oct. 16, at eleven o’clock. The CMF panel is scheduled for Oct. 16, at one o’clock. You don’t want to miss these opportunities.



Join Us at AUSA 2024

The 21st TSC invites all military and civilian professionals, industry partners, and stakeholders to visit its booth and discuss the future of Army sustainment and readiness. This is a chance to learn more about how “the Army of the future is being born in Europe.”

Mark your calendars for October 14-16, 2024, and follow the conversation using the hashtag #AUSA2024. The 21st TSC looks forward to connecting with you in Washington, D.C. and showcasing the exceptional work to support our Soldiers and strengthen our U.S. Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:20 Story ID: 482661 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC Gears Up for AUSA 2024: Showcasing Excellence in Sustainment, by MAJ Javon Starnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.