Partners in Purpose: How Local Nationals Strengthen Ramstein Air Base

Collaboration within the joint force, federal and state government, allies, partners, and industry is foundational to the success and future of the Department of the Air Force. Few bases epitomize this better than Ramstein Air Base, Germany. For over seven decades, the collaboration between service personnel and the local nationals who work alongside them has created a unique and powerful partnership that has been vital to mission success.



Local nationals, German citizens employed by the DAF, play a crucial role in daily operations at Ramstein, taking on responsibilities ranging from skilled trades and administrative support to engineering and strategic planning.

But their importance is felt far beyond their daily duties. They provide essential knowledge needed to operate within German laws and regulations, bridging gaps that would otherwise halt progress. While military personnel frequently rotate every few years, local nationals often remain for decades, carrying institutional knowledge that ensures long-term continuity and consistency.



“When I first arrived, I didn’t fully grasp that they were the true subject matter experts,” said Staff Sgt. Harley Hutchins, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Requirements. “They know the processes inside and out, what works and what doesn’t.”



DAF personnel recognize that local nationals repeatedly demonstrate their dedication. Senior Master Sgt. Levi T. Owen, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight Facilities Superintendent, recalls when a critical aircraft arresting system malfunctioned and local nationals who were not required to work assisted without any hesitation. Their actions ensured the system was operational within hours, safeguarding the readiness of the entire European command’s fighter aircraft operations.



“They do it for the love of what they do, driven by the pride they take in their work and their dedication to getting the mission done,” said Owen.

The partnership between American military personnel and German local nationals at Ramstein fosters an environment of collaboration and mutual learning. Local nationals bring a perspective deeply rooted in German culture and tradition, offering alternative approaches to problem-solving that can both complement and challenge the American mindset.

“They always give us a different prism to look through. Culturally, very different, but that difference is our strength,” said Owen.



In some instances, the cultural interactions have benefitted American personnel beyond just the professional environment. Relocating between bases or across countries brings a unique set of challenges and local nationals have stepped in to lend a helping hand. They model how to build genuine connections with both the Ramstein community and the broader country to the American military personnel.



“There’s a very rich culture in this part of Germany. We’re in the Rhineland-Pfalz region, which has its own dialect, and a lot of local nationals are from the area,” said Katelyn Merry, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Chief of Community Planning. “It’s wonderful to hear their stories. While work is great, but there’s so much more than just work. Everyone is willing to share their lives and welcome you in.”



Whether it’s offering tips on the best local restaurants and hiking trails, inviting American colleagues to village festivals, or playing darts together on a weekly basis, local nationals create an atmosphere that ultimately enriches the cultural experience of those stationed at the base, forming lifelong friendships in the process.



“The worst part about working with them and getting to know them is how dull your life will be after you leave here because they will no longer be working with you every day. They leave a huge mark on your heart,” said Hutchins.



The collaboration between local nationals and U.S. personnel plays a crucial role in advancing modernization efforts at Ramstein. As the base continues to face evolving challenges, such as environmental regulations and aging infrastructure, maintaining a strong and effective partnership will be essential.



“I’m excited about the passion I see in both our local nationals and our own people. Rather than just meeting the minimum requirements, we’re looking at how we can achieve more using our own resources,” said Jerry Sorenson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Engineering Flight Chief. “The passion, motivation, and professionalism here will allow us to accomplish great things. Even though we may not solve every problem during our time here, we’re setting up a process so that future teams can continue to meet our goals.”



The partnership at Ramstein AB is a testament to the power of mutual respect and shared purpose. It shows how local nationals, with their dedication, expertise, and cultural knowledge, are essential partners in the DAF’s mission in Germany—creating a stronger, more unified community.