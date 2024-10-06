NAVY REGION EUROPE, AFRICA, CENTRAL SAILOR NAMED DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE ENLISTED AIDE OF THE YEAR

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith | Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Patrick Clarke, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., receives...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith | Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Patrick Clarke, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., receives the award for Department of Defense 2024 Enlisted Aide of the Year in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2024. Clarke, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) was presented the award by Robert Irvine of the Robert Irvine Foundation, the official presenter of the award, and Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief, Andre Brown. Clarke is one of four Navy Sailors to win the award in its 21 year history. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Patrick Clarke received the Department of Defense Enlisted Aide of the Year award for fiscal year 2024 in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, September 30, 2024.



In its 21-year history, a Navy Sailor has won the inter-service award four times, Clarke being the fourth.



“Receiving this award is incredibly rewarding and humbling. It's an honor to represent my service at this level,” Clarke said. “I have been blessed with unique experiences and I use every opportunity to lead and train junior sailors.”



Clarke currently serves as the enlisted aide to Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), who oversees nine installations in the area of responsibility.



As an enlisted aide, his role is to supervise all official military social events, uniform preparation, and daily meal preparation for the Region Commander. Responsible for a budget of $33,000, he develops the menu, shops for ingredients, completes administrative requirements and finance tracking, and is responsible for general oversight of the Region Commander quarters.



Collins said, "Senior Chief Clarke brings immeasurable value to the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central team and mission. Patrick's passion for his profession and service shows in his attention to detail and diligence in everything he does. Region EURAFCENT spans three combatant commands, and the hospitality and gratitude we demonstrate to our Allies and partners greatly strengthens those relationships. Patrick deeply understands the importance of this mission and takes absolute pride and ownership in his contributions to it.”



Through 2024, Clarke orchestrated 47 formal receptions, official dinners, luncheons, and a barge cruise; entertaining 1,500 distinguished guests including generals and flag officers from 29 countries in the NATO Alliance, the U.S Chief of Naval Operations, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and regional U.S. diplomats.



Collins stated, “I feel privileged to serve alongside such a remarkable Sailor, and someone so richly deserving of this honorable recognition."



The Enlisted Aide of the Year award was established in 2003 in an effort to recognize the service of enlisted aides who show exemplary service, community leadership, and superior technical knowledge. Following the award presentation in the Hall of Heroes, Clarke and other service nominees were celebrated at the third annual Robert Irvine Foundation Red Wine and Blues dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City.



When asked what advice he would give to young Sailors, Clarke said, “Stay focused and motivated, be competent, and foster an environment of inclusion. As hard as we work day in and day out don't forget to work on yourself. Ensure you take care of your families and sailors. Stay curious and learn continuously to enhance your leadership skills. Network and build relationships with your shipmates. Lastly, stay passionate, and creative, and don't forget to have fun!”



Clarke made a point to show gratitude to those around him for the award. “I would like to personally thank my wife Kimberly, without her I would not be the man I am today,” he said. He expressed appreciation for his children, Odyn and Cydney, saying, “They motivate me every day to strive for greatness.” And finally, Clarke noted his sailors and several mentors he felt were critical factors to his success stating, “This is a team win and it takes a village. I would like to personally thank those who have mentored me along the way.”



Navy Region EURAFCENT provides mission-critical logistics and support to the warfighter, their families, and the fleet across seven countries, enabling U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to maintain security, stability, and freedom of navigation in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.