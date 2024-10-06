Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Red Arrows perform over RAF Mildenhall for Airmen, community

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.07.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – performed a flying demonstration for Airmen and the local community over RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 5, 2024.

    Team Mildenhall Airmen and community members were invited to watch from the air traffic control tower as the Red Arrows, flying Hawk T1 aircraft, performed aerial demonstrations before meeting the pilots and their maintainers on the flightline.

    RAF Mildenhall is marking a milestone this year – the 90th anniversary of its opening in 1934. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Team Mildenhall has partnered with the RAF, local community and Airmen to create an unforgettable commemoration.

    Throughout the year, the installation has hosted a series of events and initiatives that showcase the rich history of RAF Mildenhall and its impact on the local community. From historical exhibitions and aircraft displays to community engagement activities, celebrating the past, present, and future of RAF Mildenhall.

    The goal is to honor the brave men and women who have served at RAF Mildenhall over the past 90 years and to recognize the important role that the base has played in military operations, particularly during World War II and the Cold War, as well as highlight the strong relationship between RAF Mildenhall and the local community.

